Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review | Kangana Ranaut’s Film Is The 26/11 Tribute We Owed Our Nurses

“Our job is to fight illness, not the patient.” That single line sums up the spirit of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. In one scene, a mother tells her daughter to study hard so she can become a doctor and not “just a nurse”. In another, amid a terrorist attack, a nurse insists that anyone who is still breathing must be saved.

We’ve heard countless stories about the 26/11 Mumbai attacks - about the terrorists, the security forces, Ajmal Kasab, and the politics surrounding the tragedy. What we haven’t heard enough about are the nurses who continued doing their jobs while death lurked just outside hospital wards. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata shines a light on those forgotten heroes, and it does so with remarkable sincerity and emotional power.

Nurses Are Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Set against the backdrop of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the film follows the staff of Cama Hospital, where doctors and nurses are carrying on with their routine duties when chaos suddenly erupts.

As terrorists unleash violence across the city, the hospital becomes a battleground of a different kind. Patients still need treatment. Oxygen cylinders are running low. Pregnant women still need medical care. And through it all, the nurses refuse to abandon their responsibilities.

The film tells the incredible true story of how these healthcare workers continued saving lives while risking their own.

How Is The Film?

This is the kind of film that quietly breaks your heart.

One of its greatest strengths is how honestly it portrays the lives of nurses. They are often underestimated, overlooked, and sometimes even disrespected by the very people they are trying to help. Yet they continue showing up every day with compassion and professionalism.

One particularly memorable scene captures this perfectly. A nurse recommends a medicine to a patient, only to be dismissed because she is “just a nurse”. Moments later, a senior doctor prescribes the exact same medicine. What matters most to the nurse, however, isn’t the insult - it’s making sure the patient receives the right treatment.

The film is packed with moments like these.

At just two hours long, it wastes no time getting to the heart of the story. It paints a vivid picture of nurses who leave their own families behind to care for strangers. Then, when the terror attack begins, the film’s emotional intensity rises dramatically.

What makes Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata especially effective is its restraint. It never turns its nurses into action heroes. Nobody is running around taking down terrorists. Even in the middle of a crisis, these women remain focused on what they know best - saving lives.

They worry about oxygen cylinders, critical patients, and a woman about to give birth. That authenticity is what gives the film its emotional weight.

By the time the credits roll, you’ll likely have a newfound respect for nurses and the sacrifices they make every day.

Performances

Kangana Ranaut is exceptional.

She doesn’t play Geeta Gandhare; she becomes her. Whether she’s comforting patients, managing emergencies, or navigating the terror unfolding around her, Kangana brings an authenticity that anchors the entire film.

It’s another reminder of why she remains one of the most gifted actors working today. Regardless of one’s opinion of her off-screen persona, her talent is impossible to ignore.

What’s equally impressive is that the film doesn’t revolve solely around her. Despite being the biggest star in the cast, Kangana allows the ensemble to shine, and the film is better for it.

Girija Oak Godbole brings warmth and charm to her role, and Smita Tambe once again proves why she is among the most dependable performers in Marathi cinema. Isha Dey, Suhita Thatte, and Asha Shelar all deliver convincing performances, and every character feels authentic and necessary.

The casting throughout is spot-on.,

Writing And Direction

Writer-director Manoj Tapadia deserves tremendous credit for maintaining the film’s focus.

Many filmmakers lose sight of their story when working with a major star, but Tapadia never does. Even with Kangana leading the film, the spotlight remains firmly on the nurses and their extraordinary courage.

His handling of the terror attack sequences is particularly commendable. He never resorts to cinematic heroics or exaggerated action. Instead, he stays true to the reality of the situation, showing nurses holding syringes and oxygen cylinders - not guns.

That commitment to authenticity is what makes the film so impactful.

Verdict

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is more than just a film about the 26/11 attacks. It is a heartfelt tribute to a profession that rarely receives the recognition it deserves.

It’s emotional, inspiring, and deeply human. Most importantly, it tells a story that needed to be told.

If you’re looking for loud spectacle and larger-than-life heroics, this may not be the film for you. But if you appreciate meaningful cinema that honours real heroes, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is absolutely worth your time.