Baramulla Review: A Haunting Tale Of Disappearances, Faith, And Fear In The Heart Of Kashmir

Baramulla review: Kashmir has always been more than just a location — it’s an emotion, a layered landscape that has inspired countless films and series over the years. Even in the OTT era, storytellers continue to revisit its mystique, pain, and beauty. So, when filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s name is attached to a Kashmir-based story, expectations naturally rise — and with Baramulla, Dhar and director Aditya Suhas Jambhale more than justify that trust.

Despite what its title might suggest, Baramulla isn’t just another film about terrorism in Kashmir. Instead, it weaves together elements of the supernatural and political reality with remarkable finesse. The result is a gripping and unexpected cinematic experience that dares to take risks and largely succeeds.

Baramulla storyline

Children are mysteriously disappearing in the town of Baramulla, and when local authorities fail to find answers, DSP Rizwan Syed (Manav Kaul) is brought in to investigate. He moves to the valley with his wife (Bhasha Sumbli) and their two children. But even as Rizwan tries to solve the case, his own family is battling internal turmoil — his daughter refuses to acknowledge him as her father at school, and shadows from his past seem to haunt him.

What unfolds next over two hours is a chilling mix of mystery, fear, and emotional drama, now streaming on Netflix.

How is Baramulla

Baramulla is unlike any film made on Kashmir before. The way it connects the horrors of terrorism with the presence of supernatural forces is both surprising and engaging. What starts as a routine investigation soon turns into a psychological and metaphysical thriller filled with shocking twists and moments that keep you guessing.

There are sequences that will leave you baffled — a child disappearing into a magician’s box, another vanishing into a tree — moments that blur the line between the real and unreal. Some explanations in the climax could have been presented more clearly, but that minor flaw doesn’t take away from the film’s strong impact. The storytelling is taut, the pacing sharp, and the atmosphere deeply immersive. Kashmir has rarely looked this hauntingly beautiful on screen.

Performances

Manav Kaul is in terrific form, balancing authority and vulnerability with ease. As a police officer, he is commanding and composed; as a father, his helplessness feels heartbreakingly real. Bhasha Sumbli brings both strength and sensitivity to her role as a mother torn between duty and fear. Arismita Mehta, playing the daughter, is a revelation — her performance adds emotional depth to the story. Shahid Latif and Neelofar Hameed also deliver convincing turns, grounding the film in authenticity.

Writing and direction

Written by Aditya Dhar and Aditya Suhas Jambhale and directed by Jambhale, Baramulla stands out for its crisp writing and gripping direction. The screenplay keeps you hooked, and the visuals perfectly capture the eerie charm of Kashmir. The only drawback is the slightly convoluted ending, which could have used a touch more simplicity.

Verdict

Baramulla is an exceptional blend of realism and the supernatural, set against the emotionally charged backdrop of Kashmir. It’s visually stunning, emotionally stirring, and consistently unpredictable.