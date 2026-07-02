Baby Do Die Do Review | Huma Qureshi Speaks Volumes Without Saying A Word

There’s no Khan, no Kapoor, and no Kumar in this film. There’s only Huma Qureshi - and she doesn’t speak. Yet Baby Do Die Do makes enough noise to prove that it is a different kind of cinema, an experimental film that deserves to be seen. For those who constantly complain that Bollywood no longer experiments or makes good films, Baby Do Die Do is a fitting answer. Now, the responsibility lies with the audience to make this the next Dhurandhar so that meaningful, risk-taking cinema continues to thrive.

Baby Do Die Do Story

The story follows a young woman who can neither speak nor hear. Her twin sister was murdered during childhood, and now she has turned into a killer herself. Why is she committing these murders? Who are her targets? And what drives her actions? To find those answers, you’ll have to watch the film in theatres.

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How Is the Film?

Baby Do Die Do is a film that breaks the conventional rules of cinema. It dares to experiment, and that courage is evident throughout. Produced by Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Qureshi, the film attempts something few mainstream filmmakers would risk.

The narrative moves at a brisk pace and refuses to follow a familiar template - not in its storytelling, not in its cinematography, and certainly not in its editing. Despite being just two hours long, the film features more than ten songs, yet they never feel excessive. Instead, they seamlessly support the narrative.

The suspense is crafted exceptionally well. The film constantly keeps you guessing, making it nearly impossible to predict what happens next. Huma Qureshi’s transformation into such an unconventional protagonist is both surprising and refreshing, proving that Indian cinema is finally embracing new ideas.

This isn’t the typical action heroine who wears glamorous outfits and single-handedly defeats a dozen goons. Instead, what Baby does on screen is far more impactful. Interestingly, the film even has its own version of an “Alpha” - how and why is something you’ll discover only in theatres.

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Ultimately, audiences also have a responsibility. If we truly want fresh, experimental storytelling, we need to support films like this so filmmakers continue taking creative risks.

Performances

Huma Qureshi has always been a remarkable actor, but here she delivers one of her finest performances without speaking a single line of dialogue. Known for her powerful lines in previous films, Huma relies entirely on expressions and body language this time, breathing life into Baby’s character. She never appears helpless; instead, you find yourself wondering what will happen to anyone who crosses her path.

Seema Pahwa is excellent as the police officer, while Chunky Panday, best known for his comic timing and “I am joking” persona, surprises with a serious and convincing performance.

Rachit Singh, who plays Baby’s love interest, adds warmth to the story. Their silent love story is beautifully portrayed, and his affection for Baby feels genuine throughout.

Sikandar Kher performs well, Himanshu Malik leaves a positive impression, and Vidya Malvade is equally effective. The supporting cast also fits naturally into their respective roles.

Writing And Direction

The story is written by Parveez Shaikh and Jasmeet K. Reen, while the screenplay and dialogues are penned by Nachiket Samant and Gaurav Sharma. Nachiket Samant also directs the film.

The writing is the film’s biggest strength. Its fresh narrative and unconventional treatment keep the audience engaged throughout, while the direction successfully complements the experimental storytelling.

Music

Arjun Iyer delivers an impressive soundtrack. Although the film contains more than ten songs, none of them feel forced. Instead, they enrich the narrative, help move the story forward, and blend naturally into the film’s unique storytelling style.