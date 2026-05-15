Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Review | Ayushmann’s Problems Become Our Pleasure In Sara’s High-Glee Rom-Com

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do turns out to be a pleasant surprise for audiences who may have judged the film solely by its trailer. This is because the promotional material did give the impression of a predictable love triangle involving a husband, wife, and multiple girlfriends; the actual film offers a far more entertaining and light-hearted experience, packed with situational comedy and energetic performances.

The film leans fully into the zone of a no-brainer entertainer, focusing on humour, confusion, and comic timing rather than heavy emotional drama or social messaging. Viewers looking for a fun theatrical experience with family are likely to enjoy the ride.

Comedy Driven By Chaos, Situations

The story revolves around Prajapati Pandey, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who appears content in his married life with Aparna Trivedi, portrayed by Wamiqa Gabbi. Aparna is a journalist, while her family includes a lawyer mother and a judge father, creating an already colourful household dynamic.

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The entry of Chanchal Kumari, played by Sara Ali Khan, and Neelofar Khan, essayed by Rakul Preet Singh, adds layers of confusion and chaos to Prajapati’s life. Instead of relying on forced humour, the film builds its comedy through misunderstandings, awkward situations, and character interactions.

One of the film’s strongest aspects is its pacing. At around two hours long, the movie avoids unnecessary dragging and keeps introducing fresh situations that maintain audience interest. The screenplay focuses entirely on entertainment, making it an easy and enjoyable watch.

Ayushmann, Sara Impress The Most

Ayushmann Khurrana once again proves why he remains one of the most dependable performers in comedy. His natural comic timing, expressions, and body language bring charm to the character without making the humour feel exaggerated.

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However, the biggest surprise package of the film is Sara Ali Khan. The actor delivers one of her most entertaining performances to date and manages to stand out in several scenes. Her comic timing works exceptionally well, especially in moments shared with Ayushmann. Their chemistry becomes one of the highlights of the movie.

Wamiqa Gabbi also leaves a positive impression, while Rakul Preet Singh performs decently despite having comparatively less screen space. Supporting actors like Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Ayesha Raza Mishra add to the humour with strong supporting performances.

Music, Direction Add To Entertainment

Director Mudassar Aziz succeeds in creating a film that prioritises entertainment from start to finish. The writing keeps the humour flowing naturally, while the direction ensures the film never becomes overly complicated.

The music also contributes to the film’s fun atmosphere. The use of old songs works particularly well and adds nostalgic value to several scenes.

Verdict

Overall, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do emerges as a refreshing comedy entertainer that works much better than its trailer suggested. For viewers searching for a stress-free and laughter-filled cinematic experience, the film delivers exactly that.