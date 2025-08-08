Andaaz 2 Review: A Tired, Tone-Deaf Sequel That Should Never Have Been Made

Andaaz 2 review: There are films that entertain, films that provoke thought, and then there are films like Andaaz 2, the kind that leave you questioning why they were made in the first place. Who thought this script deserved a greenlight? Did the makers watch their own film before releasing it to the public? Helmed by Sunil Darshan and marketed as a spiritual sequel to the 2003 Akshay Kumar-starrer Andaaz, this film is perhaps one of the most misguided cinematic efforts of the year.

Andaaz 2 plot: A triangle that’s long lost its edge

The story follows a young man who dreams of becoming a musician. His father dismisses his ambitions as irresponsible wandering, while his mother offers him unwavering support. He falls in love with one girl, only to later meet another who falls for him—yes, the classic “two girls, one guy” formula that has been recycled to death in Indian cinema. It's a plot that expired years ago, and Andaaz 2 does absolutely nothing to revive it. If you’re curious about what happens next, only the bravest should attempt a trip to the theatre.

How is Andaaz 2?

Watching Andaaz 2 feels like being trapped in a time capsule from the early 2000s. The narrative treatment is painfully outdated, the screenplay offers no novelty, and the overall tone is so off that it’s hard to believe the film was made in 2025. The film’s most convincing performance, quite literally, comes from the hero’s guitar.

Every woman in the film appears to be infatuated with the protagonist—yes, even his aunt, played by Dolly Bindra, who behaves inappropriately around him in front of his own mother. It's the kind of writing and character behaviour that would’ve raised eyebrows even in the 90s.

Songs randomly interrupt scenes, adding to the audience’s growing frustration. In a time where cinema is evolving with fresh ideas and nuanced storytelling, Andaaz 2 feels like a cruel joke on today’s content-hungry viewers.

Performances

Ayush Kumar puts in a fair effort. He comes across as promising, doing justice to what’s been written for him. Akaysha too delivers a passable performance. However, Natasha Fernandes appears completely out of place, her expressions forced, her delivery unconvincing. No other actor manages to leave a mark.

Writing & direction

The film is directed by Sunil Darshan, who also co-wrote the script with five others. Unfortunately, even with this team effort, the writing is laughable at best and cringe-worthy at worst. The dialogues feel like relics from a forgotten era, and the direction lacks clarity, cohesion, and any semblance of modern cinematic language.

Music

Despite music by Nadeem and lyrics by Sameer, featuring singers like Shaan, Neeraj Shridhar, Palak Muchhal, and Javed Ali, the soundtrack is underwhelming. None of the songs manage to linger in your memory—or your heart.

Verdict

Andaaz 2 is a film that offers little more than frustration. It wastes talent, time, and money, and feels entirely disconnected from the audience it aims to serve. Newcomers may have received an opportunity here, but the viewers are the real losers.

A dated, directionless film that serves as a painful reminder of how far behind some filmmakers remain in a rapidly evolving industry. Avoid unless you enjoy cinematic self-punishment.