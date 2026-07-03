Alpha Review | Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Action Thriller Stuck In ‘Beta’ Testing

The moment the film's biggest agent makes his entry while eating fries from Gupta Burger Centre, you already know what kind of film you're in for. And yes, Gupta Burger Centre, because even the fries packet isn't packed properly when she takes it on the bike. This film was being trolled because of Dhurandhar, which was unfair. But even if it had released before Dhurandhar, it would still have been just as bad. It follows the same tired formula that audiences have already rejected.

Alpha Story

The story revolves around a program called Alpha. Bobby Deol plays a man who raises a girl named Sita and sends her on a mission. Who is Alpha? Where is her family? How did Bobby's character find her? Will the mission succeed? Revealing any more would spoil the film, and honestly, there's so little worth watching that even people who have already bought tickets might reconsider.

How Is The film?

It's a bad film. It offers the same overused elements that audiences are already tired of. There's nothing fresh in the story, the action feels childish, and many scenes make absolutely no sense. On one hand, the makers talk about peak detailing, but on the other, they include moments so absurd that they're unintentionally funny.

In one scene, a father and daughter reunite. The daughter is dancing at one location, and when they finally have a conversation, they're suddenly in a stadium. They could have simply sat down at a nearby café. In another scene, an agent is leaving someone's house, only to stop and tell that very person to get out. The action sequences fail to land.

Alia Bhatt may be playing Alpha, but she doesn't fit the role. The film completely abandons logic, and by the end, it delivers exactly the kind of climax audiences no longer want from the YRF Spy Universe. The unnecessary songs only make the experience more frustrating. At this point, either the spy universe should be shelved or the makers should take a few years to come back with something genuinely good, because this film also does a disservice to Tiger, Pathaan and Kabir.

Performances

Alia Bhatt is a terrific actress, but she fails to impress here. The role doesn't suit her, she isn't convincing in the action scenes, and at times it feels like she's overacting with awkward expressions. People who claimed Sharvari looked better than Alia were wrong - she is equally underwhelming. Bobby Deol is good, but he completely fumbles the Haryanvi accent. It shouldn't have been attempted because it becomes quite irritating. Anil Kapoor is decent in his role.

Writing And Direction

The story by Uday Chopra is extremely weak and lacks anything that can keep the audience engaged. Shiv Rawail's direction is even weaker than the story.

Verdict

The film is a disappointment.