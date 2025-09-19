Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ajey The Untold Story of A Yogi Review: An Engaging And Inspiring Cinematic Journey

Ajey The Untold Story of A Yogi Review: An Engaging And Inspiring Cinematic Journey

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi traces Yogi Adityanath’s journey from a young seeker to a spiritual leader and politician, powered by Anant Joshi’s stellar performance and impactful dialogues.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 07:25 PM (IST)

Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi review: “Baba aate nahi prakat hote hain.” This striking dialogue is delivered on screen by none other than Yogi Adityanath himself, setting the tone for Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi, a film that brings to the big screen the life and spirit of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister. Directed by Ravindra Gautam, the film focuses less on political drama and more on the formative years that shaped Ajey (later Yogi Adityanath) into a spiritual leader who eventually stepped into politics.

Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi  story

Set against the backdrop of the mountains, the narrative traces Ajey’s journey—why he left his home, how he found his Guru in Gorakhpur, and what eventually compelled him to enter politics. Rather than a heavy-handed political biopic, the film offers a deeply personal exploration of Yogi’s early life, spiritual discipline, and moral convictions.

How is Ajey The Untold Story

Unlike many biographical films that lean heavily on agenda, Ajey surprises by offering a gripping cinematic experience with hard-hitting dialogues and a narrative that feels authentic. From scenes like Ajey welding over a wall covered with offensive graffiti against women—remarking that if he had more money, he would have bulldozed it—to emotional moments with his Guru and mother, the film crafts a larger-than-life yet human portrait of Yogi.

Several dialogues stand out as whistle-worthy. When Ajey carries a tortured man on his shoulders and declares, “He is not dead. You are dead,” or when he tells his Guru that the pain of a ritual will be a blessing, the audience is drawn into his conviction. The writing strikes a balance between entertainment and inspiration, supported by strong music that elevates key moments.

Performances

Anant Joshi delivers a career-defining performance, embodying Yogi Adityanath with remarkable accuracy. His body language, speech, and commanding screen presence make him almost indistinguishable from the leader himself. A scene where he tells a don, “My sitting has brought you here. Imagine what will happen if I stand,” captures both his authority and fearlessness. Paresh Rawal shines as the Guru, bringing depth and gravitas, while Nirahua is a pleasant surprise in the role of a journalist, marking his notable crossover from Bhojpuri cinema.

Writing and direction

The film, written by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyanka Dubey, is earnest and layered. Ravindra Gautam’s direction is tight and powerful, ensuring the story remains engaging from start to finish. The production values are far superior to what one often expects from such political or devotional dramas, giving the film a polished cinematic appeal.

Music

The soundtrack by Meet Brothers injects freshness and energy, with numbers like “Dekho Baba Baith Gaya” striking the right chord with audiences. The songs complement the story without feeling forced.

Verdict

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi is not a propaganda-driven project, but rather an honest attempt to chronicle the evolution of a spiritual leader into a statesman. With solid performances, powerful dialogues, strong writing, and engaging music, it offers both entertainment and inspiration.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
