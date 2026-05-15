Aakhri Sawal Review: Between Left And RSS, Only ‘Truth’ Stands ‘Right’ In Sanjay Dutt Film

Aakhri Sawal has emerged as one of the most controversial and discussion-driven films centred around the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Featuring Sanjay Dutt and Namashi Chakraborty in pivotal roles, the film attempts to address several long-standing questions surrounding the organisation through an intense dramatic narrative.

Instead of turning into outright political propaganda, the movie presents a debate-driven storyline that relies heavily on dialogue, arguments, and ideological clashes. The film neither blindly glorifies RSS nor avoids controversy. Instead, it focuses on presenting difficult conversations through strong writing and emotionally charged confrontations.

Story Built Around Questions

The film revolves around the relationship between a professor and his student. Sanjay Dutt plays the mentor, and Namashi Chakraborty appears as a research scholar working on a thesis about RSS.

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The student is determined to prove that RSS is not a positive institution and approaches his professor with several challenging questions. He believes that if convincing answers are provided, he will reconsider his views. The narrative unfolds through these conversations, with the film exploring sensitive historical and political topics linked to the organisation.

Through courtroom-style debates and emotional exchanges, the movie attempts to unpack controversial issues while keeping the audience engaged with its dramatic structure.

Film Raises Sensitive Questions

One of the film’s biggest strengths lies in its willingness to address uncomfortable subjects directly. Questions surrounding RSS during India’s freedom struggle, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, and the Babri Masjid demolition are all discussed in detail.

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The film presents these topics in a dramatic yet engaging manner. Rather than relying on loud political messaging, the screenplay uses sharp dialogues and layered arguments to provoke thought. Several scenes are designed to leave audiences surprised, especially those unfamiliar with historical discussions beyond social media narratives.

The movie also comments on misinformation and blind belief in online content, subtly reminding viewers that not everything circulating on the internet should be accepted as fact.

While the subject matter remains politically sensitive, the film tries to maintain a balanced dramatic approach. Viewers who watch it purely as a cinematic experience rather than from a political lens may find it thought-provoking and impactful.

Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty’s Performances

Sanjay Dutt delivers one of the film’s strongest performances in recent times. Playing a professor carrying emotional weight and ideological conviction, the actor brings depth and maturity to the role. His expressions effectively capture both disappointment and hope during confrontations with his student.

Namashi Chakraborty holds his ground confidently opposite Dutt and delivers a convincing performance throughout the film. His portrayal reflects determination, anger, and curiosity, making the character relatable and believable.

Amit Sadh also leaves a strong impact with his performance, while Sameera Reddy impresses in a non-glamorous but effective role. Neetu Chandra also contributes meaningfully to the narrative.

Writing Is Film’s Biggest Weapon

The film’s writing and research stand out as its biggest strengths. Writer Utkarsh Mathani builds the screenplay around layered discussions and difficult questions, and director Abhijeet Mohan Warang presents the material with confidence and clarity.

The dialogues remain the backbone of the film, ensuring that the narrative stays engaging even during long discussion-heavy scenes. Without solid writing, the film’s sensitive subject matter could have easily fallen flat.

Verdict

Aakhri Sawal is a bold and conversation-starting film that attempts to explore RSS through drama, debate, and sharp storytelling. The film receives a rating of 3.5 stars.