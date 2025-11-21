120 Bahadur Review: Farhan Akhtar Falters In A Story That Deserved More

Patriotism runs deep in every Indian’s heart. Countless films have been made on this emotion—and many have succeeded. There are innumerable stories of our brave soldiers that we either do not know or do not know enough about. 120 Bahadur is one such story. But after watching the film, one can’t help but feel that these real-life heroes deserved a far better cinematic tribute.

Neither Farhan Akhtar manages to do justice to Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, nor does the film rise to honour the extraordinary courage of the 120 brave soldiers.

Story

During the 1962 Indo-China war, 120 Indian soldiers at Rezang La faced off against nearly 3,000 Chinese troops—turning the tide of the battle through sheer grit and sacrifice. If you want to know this incredible story, you can head to the theatres. Unfortunately, the storytelling doesn’t live up to the power of the history it attempts to portray.

How Is the Film?

The first half of the film is significantly weak—you don’t feel connected to the narrative or the characters. The second half features better war sequences, but even there, the emotional impact expected from a film of this nature is missing.

The biggest strength of 120 Bahadur is its true story, but the treatment remains strictly average. The songs are poorly placed and uninspired, and at times it feels like the film is trying to mimic Border—which only makes things worse. Farhan Akhtar feels miscast in the lead role, while the supporting cast steps in to salvage what they can. However, even their characters aren’t given enough room to fully develop.

There isn’t a single dialogue strong enough to give you goosebumps—just a few scenes that manage to leave an impression. You may still watch this film out of respect for the real-life heroes it tries to honour.

Performances

Farhan Akhtar should have probably stuck to producing this film—his portrayal simply does not fit the role. He is a fine actor, but not every role suits every performer, and as a viewer, you struggle to connect with his version of a Jodhpur soldier.

It’s the supporting cast that shines.

Sparsh Walia , as the radio operator who also narrates the film, delivers a standout performance.

Ankit Siwach , playing the first soldier to attain martyrdom, brings intensity and sincerity that finally makes you feel something.

Raashii Khanna is excellent as a soldier’s wife, portraying emotional strength with sensitivity.

Vivan Bhatena also leaves a solid impression.

Writing & Direction

This is the weakest link of the film. Rajiv Menon’s writing and Sumit Arora’s dialogues lack punch and memorability—nothing stays with you. Razneesh Ghai’s direction is average, elevated only by some well-shot war sequences. Beyond that, the film struggles to find its emotional or narrative rhythm.

Final Verdict

120 Bahadur is a weak film built on an extraordinary true story. You can watch it to learn about the bravery of the 120 soldiers, but the film itself falls short of being the tribute they deserved.