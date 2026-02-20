Do Deewane Seher Mein Review: Siddhant-Mrunal’s Cute, Relatable Love Story Where Imperfections Win

The boy isn’t perfect, and neither is the girl. Both feel they have some shortcomings. In such a situation, how will love happen? And even if it does, will they be able to accept it? Will they overcome their flaws, or rather, their fears? You’ve probably seen many love stories. In typical film romances, the hero and heroine look flawless, and the twist comes in the storyline. But here, the twist lies within the hero and heroine themselves. That’s what makes this love story cute and relatable. After all, how many boys and girls are truly perfect in real life? Not many. And the same applies here. That’s exactly what makes this love story, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, so relatable.

Story

The film follows Shashank (or “Sasank,” as he pronounces it), a young man who struggles with confidence and would rather resign than give a presentation. He meets Roshni (or “Rosni”), a girl who wears thick glasses and isn’t afraid to respond sharply when questioned about them. When someone suggests she try contact lenses, she quips back, asking if they’ve considered a brain implant.

Both characters carry their own insecurities. Neither is perfect, and that’s exactly what makes their journey engaging. Will they fall in love? Will it be love at first sight? And if love blossoms, will they be able to overcome their fears and accept each other fully? To find out, you’ll have to watch the film in theatres.

How Is the Film?

This is a cute and highly relatable film. In real life, none of us is perfect like the picture-perfect heroes and heroines we see on screen; we all have flaws. That’s exactly why you connect with this story. Siddhant and Mrunal’s chemistry wins your heart.

The film is light and breezy but manages to convey deeper emotions in a simple way. It subtly delivers meaningful messages. The songs appear at intervals and serve as effective breathers. The narrative moves at a steady pace. There are no shocking twists to leave you stunned, but there is something in this love story that gently touches your heart.

It’s a feel-good film that’s enjoyable to watch. Both characters feel real, and you grow attached to them. Their struggles mirror everyday life. Nothing feels overly dramatic or “filmy,” which is why the love story feels authentic and refreshing.

Acting

Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers an impressive performance. He convincingly portrays a young man lacking confidence. He doesn’t just act the part; he lives it. When his character gives a presentation, you find yourself silently rooting for him to somehow get through it.

Mrunal Thakur is extremely charming and endearing. In one scene where she walks toward Siddhant’s car, her body language feels so natural that you’re reminded of girls you see around you in everyday life.

Ila Arun leaves a strong impression. Sandeepa Dhar plays her role beautifully. Ayesha Raza wins hearts, and Joy Sengupta also delivers a solid performance.

Writing And Direction

The film is written by Abhiruchi Chand and directed by Ravi Udyawar. The writing is engaging and relatable, making it easy to connect with the characters. The direction is effective, though a slightly tighter screenplay could have made the film even better.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for a cute and relatable love story, this one is definitely worth watching.