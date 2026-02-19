Assi Movie Review: Anubhav Sinha Delivers A Scathing Indictment Of Societal Rot; Taapsee Pannu Shines

Even as you read this review, a rape is taking place somewhere in the country. According to the film’s framing, one rape happens every 20 minutes, adding up to 80 cases in 24 hours. That is exactly why Assi is being called not just a film, but a necessary watch.

Even if you don’t like Bollywood, don’t enjoy watching films, or dislike movie stars, this is one film you must see, even if you want to watch just one film in your lifetime. Films like Assi matter because cinema reflects society, and it is important to know what is happening around us. The review suggests that such films may even push society toward change, even if slightly.

Story

The film follows a school teacher who is returning home late at night when she is abducted by a group of men and gang-raped. The case then moves court, where the accused attempt to prove their innocence. The victim is questioned, and the legal process unfolds in a way that the viewers must witness firsthand in theatres.

How Is The Film?

Assi is described as deeply disturbing and emotionally shaking. The film is said to leave viewers restless, haunted, and unable to sit comfortably in their seats. The pain shown on screen is difficult to watch, forcing the audience to imagine what the victim must have endured.

The film exposes a shameful side of society. One particularly disturbing moment mentioned is when ninth-grade students mock the teacher in a WhatsApp group after the assault, and one student even says he should have been called there too, a scene that reportedly makes viewers feel ashamed.

Another impactful line comes from the school principal, who says that despite good academic results, the entire school has failed.

The film’s raw camera angles intensify the film’s impact. While filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has previously made hard-hitting cinema, this film is described as hitting on a completely different level. It also touches on the commonly expressed idea of punishing rapists, while exploring every angle of the issue with balance and purpose.

Unlike typical courtroom dramas, the film avoids overused lines and melodrama, but the dialogue it does include is said to leave a heavy emotional effect. By the end, the film stays with viewers long after it ends, and that is its biggest success.

Performances

Taapsee Pannu plays the lawyer and is praised for delivering a powerful performance. She proves once again why she is considered a major face of women-driven cinema, portraying the role with strength and attitude.

Kani Kusruti portrays the rape survivor’s pain with intensity through her expressions, eyes, and voice. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays the victim’s husband with sensitivity, especially in a scene involving their child in court.

Kumud Mishra is almost unrecognisable in his role and leaves a lasting impact. Naseeruddin Shah is called excellent as always, while Satyajit Sharma stands out as the lawyer representing the accused, elevating the courtroom tension.

Adwik Jaiswal, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak’s acting is also praised and credits Mukesh Chhabra for strong casting.

Writing and Direction

The writing by Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki is described as powerful and deeply sensitive. The storytelling flow keeps viewers engaged, while Sinha’s direction and raw visual approach are said to amplify the film’s intensity. The review notes that the director does not make any single character the hero, instead, he makes the story itself the hero.

Final Verdict

Overall, Assi is a vital film that everyone should watch.