Zomato Removes ‘Fake Paneer’: Analogue Dairy Products To No Longer Be Listed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This follows regulatory scrutiny and a previous Zomato controversy.

Online food delivery platform Zomato has announced a zero-tolerance policy towards dishes made using analogue dairy products. The company has said restaurants using such ingredients without appropriate disclosure may have their listings removed from the platform. The move comes amid growing concerns around food transparency and the use of dairy substitutes in dishes that customers may expect to contain genuine milk-based products.

Which Dishes Are Being Removed?

Zomato said restaurants that have voluntarily disclosed the use of analogue dairy in certain dishes have been removed from the platform with immediate effect. The company said the decision has been taken with customer interests and transparency in food information in mind. Restaurants are expected to ensure that the ingredients used in their dishes are accurately represented on the platform.

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What Should Restaurants Do?

Zomato has asked restaurant partners to use authentic dairy products where dishes are advertised as containing dairy. Restaurants unable to immediately switch to genuine dairy have been advised to remove dishes containing analogue dairy from their menus. They have also been asked to check product labels and ingredient information supplied by vendors and ensure that the details displayed on Zomato accurately reflect the ingredients used. Restaurants that fail to comply with these requirements could be removed from the platform.

What Is Analogue Dairy?

Analogue dairy products are designed to resemble conventional dairy products but may use ingredients other than milk. Analogue cheese, for example, can contain vegetable oils, starches and other ingredients instead of milk-based components. The use of an analogue product is not automatically illegal. However, selling or describing it as genuine dairy without proper disclosure can raise regulatory concerns. Consumers need clear information to understand whether a dish contains genuine dairy or a substitute.

Why Is Analogue Cheese Under Scrutiny?

The debate over analogue cheese has intensified in India. In April 2026, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued a public notice concerning the issue. It stated that selling analogue or cheese-analogue products under the name of paneer is a violation of food regulations. The FSSAI also stressed the importance of clearly identifying non-dairy or analogue ingredients used by restaurants and other food businesses. The issue received further attention this month when the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the FSSAI, along with all states and Union Territories. The Commission sought information on the use of analogue cheese, its nutritional value, potential health effects and available testing methods.

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Zomato’s Hyperpure Controversy

The issue has previously been linked to Zomato's Hyperpure service, which supplies food products to restaurants. In October last year, social media discussions raised concerns over the sale of analogue cheese through the service, prompting criticism of the company. Zomato's latest action puts the spotlight back on ingredient transparency and the need for restaurants to accurately represent dairy and dairy-alternative products on food delivery platforms.