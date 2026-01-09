Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Yoga Is Not Just Exercise; It Is The Foundation Of Life,’ Ramdev Said — Advising People To Avoid Processed Sugar And Palm Oil.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev urges people to adopt yoga as a lifestyle, stressing balance, discipline, healthy diet, and avoidance of processed sugar and palm oil for long-term health.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 07:49 PM (IST)

In today’s fast-paced life, where people are looking for “quick fixes” to diseases, yoga guru Baba Ramdev has once again called for a return to traditional yoga and discipline. Addressing viewers during his daily Facebook Live session, Ramdev emphasised that yoga is not merely about physical movement, but a sustainable way of life that creates balance between physical and mental health.

Balance is the true meaning of health

Explaining the core principles of Ayurveda, Ramdev said that most problems of the modern lifestyle stem from an imbalance of vata, pitta, and kapha in the body. He stated that practices such as “power yoga” and “anti-ageing yoga” help maintain the body’s natural equilibrium. When these three elements remain balanced, the body becomes better equipped to fight chronic diseases, fatigue, and lifestyle disorders. According to him, “Yoga is the foundation of life, providing us with discipline and inner stability.”

In yoga, consistency matters more than intensity

Emphasis on daily practice and diet

During the session, he demonstrated simple practices such as Surya Namaskar and pranayama. He stressed an important point: in yoga, “consistency” matters more than “intensity.” Health does not come only from practising yoga on the mat, but also from discipline in the kitchen.

Advising mindfulness in eating habits, Ramdev said that natural and home-cooked food should be preferred over packaged food. He suggested easily available protein sources such as peanuts, pulses, and milk. He also strongly advised using honey instead of sugar and strictly avoiding palm oil in cooking.

Proper nutrition is essential to support a disciplined lifestyle

Role of wellness and supplements

At the end of the program, he explained that proper nutrition is also necessary to support a disciplined lifestyle. Referring to Patanjali’s wellness and nutrition products, he said that when these are combined with regular yoga practice and a balanced diet, they can help achieve better and long-lasting health outcomes.

Published at : 09 Jan 2026 07:48 PM (IST)
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna

