Yoga-Ayurveda Push Sparks Surge In Holistic Health Practices Across India, Claims Patanjali

Yoga-Ayurveda Push Sparks Surge In Holistic Health Practices Across India, Claims Patanjali

Patanjali says it is promoting healthy living through yoga and Ayurveda, claiming spiritual awakening brings mental peace and that indigenous products are reducing reliance on chemical medicines.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Patanjali claims that the ‘spiritual mission’ of Patanjali Yogpeeth, which connects the ancient Indian traditions of yoga and Ayurveda with modern lifestyles, is today inspiring millions of people across the world to live a healthy and balanced life. Patanjali said that the organisation is not only strengthening physical health through yogasanas and pranayama, but also reviving mental peace and moral values through spiritual awakening. Now, millions of people are adopting indigenous products and natural therapy, reducing their dependence on chemical medicines.

Patanjali said, "The spiritual mission is based on Maharshi Patanjali’s Yogasutras, which, inspired by the principle of 'Yogaschittavrittinirodhah’, emphasises removing the disturbances of the mind. Every year, millions participate in yoga camps at the Haridwar-based Yogpeeth, where Baba Ramdev’s discourses connect spirituality with daily life. Yoga is not just an exercise for the body, but nourishment for the soul."

Patanjali claims, "This mission has impacted people from rural India to the urban middle class. Patanjali Ayurveda’s products such as herbal medicines, organic food items and cosmetics have brought a revolution in the market. In 2024, Patanjali distributed free yoga kits to more than 50 lakh families, which recorded a 30% reduction in diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure, as is evident from the organisation’s data."

Patanjali says, "This mission is not limited to health alone. Patanjali has given a spiritual dimension to the ‘Swadeshi Movement’, where consumers are encouraged to boycott foreign products and embrace Indian culture. Special programmes for women and youth, such as ‘Mahila Sashaktikaran Yoga Shivir’ and ‘Yuva Jagran Yatra’, have empowered millions."

Experts Question

However, there are criticisms as well. Some experts question the scientific scrutiny of Patanjali’s products, but Patanjali claims that all products are based on AYUSH Ministry standards. In the future, Patanjali’s ‘Global Yoga Embassy’ project will connect millions, promoting spiritual tourism.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Patanjali Ayurveda Yoga
Embed widget