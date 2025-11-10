Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Yoga, Ayurveda Are The Mantra For Relief From Stress, Claims Patanjali

Patanjali claims Baba Ramdev’s push for everyday yoga and Ayurveda has transformed wellness trends, as the company’s herbal product range expands its footprint in global markets.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
Patanjali says that the teachings of yoga guru Baba Ramdev are deeply influencing the world of health and wellness today. His journey, which began as that of a simple yogi, has given a new direction to natural healing not only in India but internationally. According to Patanjali, Baba Ramdev has made yoga, Ayurveda, and naturopathy an integral part of daily life, which is proving to be a boon for people struggling with modern lifestyle diseases.

Patanjali stated, “The core foundation of Swami Ramdev’s teachings is ‘simple living, high thinking’. He emphasises pranayama, asanas, and Ayurvedic treatments, which provide natural solutions for lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, back pain, and stress. Baba Ramdev says that modern medicines treat symptoms, but yoga and Ayurveda strengthen the root. According to him, 30 minutes of Surya Namaskar and Anulom-Vilom pranayama every day not only improve physical health but also bring mental balance.”

Herbal product sales grew by 20%: Patanjali

According to the company’s 2025 annual report, sales of its herbal products have grown by 20%. Patanjali claims, “These figures reflect the growing global demand for Ayurveda. On World Mental Health Day (October 2025), Patanjali launched the ‘Ayurvedic Mindfulness’ campaign, in which Ramdev suggested meditation and herbal tea for stress management. His initiative has shifted youth focus from gyms and dieting to holistic wellness. His online yoga camps in the US and Europe attract millions, where traditional knowledge is combined with modern apps.”

Ramdev’s legacy is inspiring millions: Patanjali

Patanjali says, “Yoga-based medical courses have now been included in our university. Baba Ramdev’s teachings prove that ancient Indian knowledge is the solution to modern challenges. Today, when health awareness is at its peak after the pandemic, Ramdev’s legacy is inspiring millions of people. In the future, his teachings will grow stronger through digital health platforms, laying the foundation for a healthy, sustainable world.”

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 01:16 PM (IST)
