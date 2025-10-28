World Stroke Day 2025: Silent Signs Of Stroke You Should Never Ignore

{By: Dr. Nasli R Ichaporia}

A stroke is a severe medical emergency that results from reduced or blocked blood flow to a certain area of the brain. This means that the brain cells in that area are deprived of oxygen, and they start dying very quickly. Therefore, it is extremely important to be able to recognize a stroke fast and to react accordingly. Unfortunately, the warning signs of stroke are usually very subtle and are often overlooked. Understanding the symptoms of a stroke at its early stage can give a second chance to those affected and prevent the risk of permanent disability.

Types And Early Signs Of Stroke You Should Never Ignore

Strokes can be divided into two categories. When an ischemic stroke occurs, a blood clot hampers the blood flow in the brain. On the other hand, a haemorrhagic stroke is caused by the rupture of a blood vessel inside the brain. A transient ischemic attack (TIA), or brief local ischemia, is a temporary occlusion that alleviates itself but still gives the first warning of a serious stroke in the future.

In fact, silent or early manifestations of a stroke may sometimes be so insignificant and brief that one can easily overlook them, but it is not advisable to cast away their importance. The earliest sign of a stroke is sudden numbness or weakness that mostly affects one side of the body, for instance, an arm, a leg, or the face. A person may find it difficult to raise one arm or realize that their smile has become asymmetrical. Even if these signs disappear faster, they are an indication of inadequate blood supply to the brain.

The loss of vision is also an early symptom of the condition. Thus, it may be caused by any of the following: blurred or double vision or sudden blindness in one or even both eyes. Some people describe it as if a dark curtain or shadow is coming over their sight.

Moreover, confusion or trouble in speaking may accompany a stroke as well. It might be that a person suddenly experiences difficulty in spelling out words, understanding what others say, or speaking clearly. These issues are mostly regarded as signs of tiredness or the person being under pressure; however, it might be that the brain regions in charge of language are the ones suffering.

The disappearance of proper balance, along with dizziness or sudden lack of steadiness, constitutes some other indications also. What if someone all of a sudden is incapable of walking straight, and the room seems to be turning? This may tell us quite effectively that the problem is in the brain area responsible for coordination.

If the pain is abrupt and different from all previous times, it may be telling you of a haemorrhagic stroke that has been lurking for a while but is now coming out. Moreover, throwing up, feeling nauseous, or losing consciousness along with this headache means that you need to go to the doctor immediately.

Act FAST: Recognising And Responding To Stroke Symptoms Can Save Lives

One can quickly recognise stroke symptoms by using the FAST acronym:

Face: Request the individual to smile. Is one side of the face drooping?

Request the individual to smile. Is one side of the face drooping? Arms: Tell them to lift both their arms. Is one arm lowering?

Tell them to lift both their arms. Is one arm lowering? Speech: Are the words spoken stammering or unusual?

Are the words spoken stammering or unusual? Time: Emergency medical assistance should be sought without delay if one or more of the signs above are evident.

The right moment for acting is what matters most. Patients with ischemic strokes will be able to have blood flow restored with the use of clot-busting medicines if these are administered within a very limited time period, of no more than a few hours. Surgery in the case of haemorrhagic strokes takes the role of stopping bleeding and easing the brain by removing, for example, some skull parts.

To take one example, stroke prevention might arise problems such as hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidaemia, and smoking. Every day physical activity, a well-balanced diet, and periodic medical examinations can greatly diminish the risk of stroke. Keeping an eye on silent red flags and calling for immediate medical assistance can be the deciding factor between being able to return to normal life and living with a permanent disability. Every moment matters in stroke care.

The author, Dr. Nasli R Ichaporia, is the Director – Neurology, at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Nagar Road, Pune.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

