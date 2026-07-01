World’s Most Expensive Coffee Is Made From Droppings Of This Animal, Per Cup Costs Rs 8,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Its unique taste is controversial due to ethical concerns about civet treatment.

There’s no shortage of coffee lovers in the world, but few know about Kopi Luwak one of the rarest and most expensive coffees on the planet. It may sound unusual, but this coffee is made using beans that have passed through the digestive system of a wild animal. A single cup can cost over Rs 8,000, while a kilogram may range from Rs 50,000 to over Rs 1 lakh.

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The Story And Process

Kopi Luwak comes from Southeast Asia, especially Indonesia, and is linked to the Asian palm civet, a nocturnal wild animal found in forests across Java, Sumatra, and Sulawesi. The civet eats ripe coffee cherries, but the beans inside are not fully digested. These beans are later excreted, collected, cleaned, and roasted to make coffee. During digestion, natural enzymes reduce bitterness, resulting in a smoother, richer flavour with subtle chocolate-like notes. Civets also tend to pick only the ripest cherries, which originally contributed to its unique quality.

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Why It’s Special And Controversial

What makes Kopi Luwak famous is its unusual production process and distinctive taste, which many coffee lovers find exceptional. However, its popularity has also led to ethical concerns. In several places, civets are captured and kept in cages to mass-produce the coffee, often being force-fed cherries and deprived of their natural environment. This can cause severe stress, illness, and even early death. While regulations exist, enforcement is inconsistent, making Kopi Luwak a luxury drink surrounded by ongoing controversy.