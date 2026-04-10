What Is ‘Like Cures Like’? Understanding Homoeopathy On World Homoeopathy Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Day promotes understanding of homeopathy's natural healing approach.

"Healing is not always about force - sometimes it’s about restoring harmony, and that’s where homoeopathy begins."

World Homoeopathy Day is observed every year on April 10. Homoeopathy is a 200-year-old alternative system of medicine based on the principle of “like cures like”. This means a substance that can cause symptoms in a healthy person is sometimes used in very small amounts to treat similar symptoms in someone unwell.

It is practised by using highly diluted substances that are believed to trigger the body’s natural healing process, based on the idea of the “law of minimum dose,” which suggests that lower doses may be more effective.

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World Homoeopathy Day 2026: History

This day is dedicated to Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy, who was born on April 10, 1755. The aim is to spread awareness about the role of homoeopathy in modern healthcare and encourage people to explore its potential benefits.

Homoeopathy Day was first celebrated in India in 1997, and it quickly gained recognition and popularity. Dr RK Manchanda, a well-known homoeopathic doctor and researcher, played a key role in promoting this day in India. In 2002, the World Homoeopathy Day Organising Committee was formed, which now helps plan and support events across the world.

World Homoeopathy Day 2026 Theme

The theme for World Homoeopathy Day 2026 is “Homoeopathy for Sustainable Health,” announced by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) under the Ministry of Ayush. It focuses on how homoeopathy can support long-term, balanced, and sustainable healthcare for everyone.

To mark this occasion, a forum will be held on April 10, in New Delhi, where experts and healthcare professionals will come together to discuss how homoeopathy can contribute to better and more sustainable health solutions for the future.

Are you an advocate of indigenous homeopathic drugs? Our expert panelists will share their perspectives on #Cassia fistula and #Persia americana. Be where the action is! Register at https://t.co/XwEBWJfkkB .#WorldHomoeopathyDay #WHD2026 #Homoeopathy #PublicHealth… pic.twitter.com/ac5RM3QtpQ — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) April 7, 2026

Significance Of World Homoeopathy Day 2026

World Homoeopathy Day plays an important role in helping people understand homoeopathy better and spreading awareness about it as an alternative system of medicine.

Homoeopathy is known for its natural healing approach and its focus on treating the root cause of illness, rather than just the symptoms. This aligns with today’s growing shift toward natural and sustainable healthcare practices.

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In today’s time, homoeopathy is gaining global recognition not just in India, but in many countries across the world. More people are beginning to believe that its slow and long-term approach can be gentle, steady, and reliable in the long run.