Winter Superfood: Bathua can revive kidney and liver health, says Acharya Balkrishna

HomeLifestyleWinter Superfood: Bathua can revive kidney and liver health, says Acharya Balkrishna

Bathua, the winter superfood, boosts kidney and liver health, improves digestion, strengthens bones, and purifies blood, says Acharya Balkrishna.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 09:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Benefits of Eating Bathua in Winter:

Winter season brings along a treasure of taste and health. During this time, markets are filled with fresh green leafy vegetables. Apart from mustard greens, fenugreek, and spinach, there is another highly beneficial green that deserves attention — Bathua (Chenopodium). Ayurveda expert Acharya Balkrishna has highlighted some miraculous benefits of eating Bathua in winter that will make you want to add it to your diet immediately.

A Powerhouse of Nutrients

Bathua can rightly be called the "superfood" of winter. This small leafy green is packed with amino acids, fiber, and essential vitamins. It is rich in vitamins A, B, and C. Additionally, Bathua contains vital minerals such as iron, potassium, calcium, and phosphorus. This makes it especially important in Indian kitchens during the cold months.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Acharya Balkrishna (@acharya_balkrishna)

Bathua in Ayurveda

According to Acharya Balkrishna, Bathua is not just a vegetable, but a medicine. It helps balance all three doshas — Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. In Ayurveda, it is considered extremely beneficial for the stomach and digestive system.

A Boon for Kidney and Liver

The biggest benefit of Bathua is for the body’s natural filters — the kidneys and liver. It helps detoxify the liver, allowing harmful toxins to be eliminated from the body. Bathua also provides relief from kidney-related issues. Regular consumption purifies the blood, which visibly improves the skin. It helps reduce acne and gives the face a natural glow.

Improves Digestion and Strengthens Bones

Bathua works wonders for people with stomach problems. Its high fiber and water content relieve constipation and improve digestion. The presence of vitamin C and calcium strengthens bones and teeth. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce swelling and speed up healing. Bathua is also effective for improving eyesight, especially for those who spend long hours looking at screens.

How to Consume Bathua?

Bathua can be eaten in several ways. Drinking its juice on an empty stomach is considered most beneficial. Apart from that, you can add it to dal, make raita, or enjoy it in the form of delicious Bathua parathas.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 09:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayurveda Acharya Balkrishna Digestion Winter Superfood Kidney Health Bone Health Liver Detox Natural Remedies Bathua Benefits
