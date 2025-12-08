Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleWhy Italians Celebrate Christmas Eve With Seven Fishes: The Story Behind The Tradition

Why Italians Celebrate Christmas Eve With Seven Fishes: The Story Behind The Tradition

Know about the origin and meaning of the Italian Christmas Eve tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, and how it became a beloved celebration across the world.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Christmas is celebrated worldwide on December 25 as the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ, even though the Bible does not mention this date specifically. Historians believe that the celebration of Christmas as a festival began much later and was not observed in the early years following Jesus’ birth.

Across the globe, people mark December 25 with grand celebrations, and in many places, the festivities begin days in advance. For Christians, the festival is celebrated with the same enthusiasm as New Year. Christmas is believed to spread peace, goodwill, and compassion among people. Over the years, numerous traditions and customs have become associated with this festival. One such tradition is the 'Feast of the Seven Fishes', an age-old culinary practice linked to Christmas Eve.

What Is The Feast Of The Seven Fishes?

Christmas Eve, observed on the night of December 24, is celebrated differently across various cultures. Among Italian and Italian-American communities, a special tradition known as the Feast of the Seven Fishes, or La Vigilia in Italian, is followed. Some also refer to it as the 'fish dinner or 'the vigil.' The term 'seven fishes' is symbolic, as there is no fixed rule about serving exactly seven varieties. Many families prepare 3, 11, 13, or any other odd number of seafood dishes, depending on their customs.

Origin Of This Tradition

The roots of this tradition are traced to southern Italy, where it has been practiced for generations. Before the unification of Italy in 1861, the country consisted of several independent regions, with the southern region being the poorest. After unification, the newly formed government allocated most of its resources to northern Italy, worsening poverty and crime in the south. However, being close to the sea ensured that fish and seafood were always abundant in the region.

Coastal communities in southern Italy turned this availability into a cultural practice, preparing special meals featuring multiple varieties of fish. By the early 1900s, the tradition of the Feast of the Seven Fishes began taking shape. When many impoverished Italians migrated to the United States, they carried this tradition with them. As a result, the feast became popular among Italian-American families and continues to be an important cultural celebration today.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Christmas 2025 Christmas Traditions Feast Of The Seven Fishes Italian Christmas Eve
