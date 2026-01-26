Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Pet First | Why Are Indian Army's K9 Heroes Sporting Dapper Shades At Republic Day Parade? Here's The Reason

Army K9 dogs stole the show at the Republic Day Parade, wearing protective shades and army coats as indigenous breeds showcased India’s Atmanirbhar push and tactical readiness.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Republic Day Parade: As the Republic Day Parade rolled down Kartavya Path on January 26, one marching contingent drew smiles, admiration, and a fair bit of curiosity. Alongside decorated soldiers and precision drills, the Indian Army’s K9 unit made a stylish appearance. Wearing army-print coats and dark sunglasses, these four-legged soldiers walked in step with their handlers, looking every bit as disciplined as their human counterparts.

But the sunglasses were not a fashion accessory. They are part of the dogs’ operational gear, designed to protect their eyes in high-risk environments where flying debris, dust, and even grenade blasts can pose serious threats.

Indigenous Breeds Join The Frontline

In line with the push for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Indian Army has steadily inducted Indian dog breeds into its K9 ranks. Breeds such as the Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam are now being trained for critical roles including detection, surveillance, and counterinsurgency operations.

These native breeds, known for their endurance, sharp senses, and adaptability to Indian terrain, are being recognised not just as companions but as key operational assets. Their presence at the parade was also a symbolic nod to India’s growing emphasis on indigenous capability across sectors, including defence.

Why The K9s Wear ‘Doggles’

The protective eyewear, often referred to as ‘Doggles’, serves a very real purpose. In operational scenarios that may involve explosions, dust storms, or rugged terrains, these goggles shield the dogs from potential eye injuries. During parades such as Republic Day and Army Day, they also help protect the dogs from bright sunlight and airborne particles.

This gear is part of the broader safety and tactical preparation that the dogs undergo as members of the Army’s working units. Protecting their vision is crucial, given their roles in surveillance, search missions, and threat detection.

Inside The Indian Army’s K9 Unit

A police or military working dog, commonly called a K9, is trained to assist security forces in tasks such as patrolling, detection, and search operations. The Indian Army’s K9 unit has evolved into a highly specialised wing where dogs are prepared for demanding field conditions and complex assignments.

Seen in coordinated coats and protective shades, these dogs represent a modern and technology-backed approach to military readiness. Their disciplined march at the parade was a reminder that in today’s security landscape, soldiers on four legs are just as vital to the mission as those on two.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Indian Army's K9 unit wear sunglasses during the Republic Day Parade?

The sunglasses, known as 'Doggles,' are part of the dogs' operational gear. They protect their eyes from flying debris, dust, sunlight, and potential threats in high-risk environments.

What is the purpose of the Indian Army inducting indigenous dog breeds?

The Army is inducting breeds like Mudhol Hound and Rampur Hound to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). These native breeds are trained for critical roles in detection, surveillance, and counterinsurgency.

What roles do the indigenous breeds play in the Indian Army's K9 unit?

These native breeds are trained for crucial tasks such as detection, surveillance, and counterinsurgency operations. They are considered key operational assets due to their endurance and sharp senses.

What is a K9 unit in the context of the Indian Army?

A K9 unit consists of working dogs trained to assist security forces. These dogs are prepared for demanding field conditions and complex assignments like patrolling and detection.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
