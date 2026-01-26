Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Republic Day Parade: As the Republic Day Parade rolled down Kartavya Path on January 26, one marching contingent drew smiles, admiration, and a fair bit of curiosity. Alongside decorated soldiers and precision drills, the Indian Army’s K9 unit made a stylish appearance. Wearing army-print coats and dark sunglasses, these four-legged soldiers walked in step with their handlers, looking every bit as disciplined as their human counterparts.

But the sunglasses were not a fashion accessory. They are part of the dogs’ operational gear, designed to protect their eyes in high-risk environments where flying debris, dust, and even grenade blasts can pose serious threats.

Indigenous Breeds Join The Frontline

In line with the push for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Indian Army has steadily inducted Indian dog breeds into its K9 ranks. Breeds such as the Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam are now being trained for critical roles including detection, surveillance, and counterinsurgency operations.

77th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 | HIM Yodha, Bactrian Camel, Zaniskari pony, black kites (raptors) displayed during the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in Delhi



Five indigenous breed dogs-Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam-trained as attack and… pic.twitter.com/iP2iwOP2PG — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

These native breeds, known for their endurance, sharp senses, and adaptability to Indian terrain, are being recognised not just as companions but as key operational assets. Their presence at the parade was also a symbolic nod to India’s growing emphasis on indigenous capability across sectors, including defence.

Why The K9s Wear ‘Doggles’

The protective eyewear, often referred to as ‘Doggles’, serves a very real purpose. In operational scenarios that may involve explosions, dust storms, or rugged terrains, these goggles shield the dogs from potential eye injuries. During parades such as Republic Day and Army Day, they also help protect the dogs from bright sunlight and airborne particles.

This gear is part of the broader safety and tactical preparation that the dogs undergo as members of the Army’s working units. Protecting their vision is crucial, given their roles in surveillance, search missions, and threat detection.

Inside The Indian Army’s K9 Unit

A police or military working dog, commonly called a K9, is trained to assist security forces in tasks such as patrolling, detection, and search operations. The Indian Army’s K9 unit has evolved into a highly specialised wing where dogs are prepared for demanding field conditions and complex assignments.

Seen in coordinated coats and protective shades, these dogs represent a modern and technology-backed approach to military readiness. Their disciplined march at the parade was a reminder that in today’s security landscape, soldiers on four legs are just as vital to the mission as those on two.