As India Celebrates 'Vande Mataram' Tomorrow, A Look At Why 150 Years Of Our National Song Still Shapes National Soul

As India Celebrates 'Vande Mataram' Tomorrow, A Look At Why 150 Years Of Our National Song Still Shapes National Soul

Marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, India celebrates a song that shaped its freedom struggle and continues to unite the nation with its enduring message of pride and identity.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Vande Mataram 150 Years: India is preparing for a moment of cultural and historic significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the year-long commemoration marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, the national song that stirred generations during the freedom movement and continues to symbolise unity and national pride. The launch event will take place on November 7, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Why 150 Years Of Vande Mataram Matters

Few works of literature have shaped India’s national consciousness the way Vande Mataram has. Written by Bankimchandra Chatterji in Sanskritised Bengali and believed to have been composed on Akshaya Navami in 1875, the poem was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath, before appearing as a standalone book in 1882.

At a time when social and political currents were rapidly shifting under colonial rule, the poem offered a powerful emotional anchor. It invoked the motherland as a figure of strength, abundance and divinity, giving voice to a rising sense of self-respect and unity among Indians. Its electrifying impact soon spread beyond literature.

Rabindranath Tagore recited it at a Congress session in 1896, and by 1905, it had become a rallying cry for political activists and freedom fighters. British authorities eventually banned the song, but its popularity only deepened.

On January 24, 1950, as India prepared to adopt its Constitution, Dr Rajendra Prasad declared that “Vande Mataram”, having played a historic role in the freedom struggle, would be accorded equal honour with “Jana Gana Mana”, our national anthem.

National Celebration: Plan

The Government has approved October 1, as the start of nationwide celebrations, followed by a formal year-long commemoration beginning on November 7, and continuing till November 7, 2026.

The inaugural ceremony will feature a cultural programme, a curated exhibition on the song’s 150-year journey, floral tribute to Bharat Mata, a documentary screening, release of a commemorative coin and stamp, and a grand musical presentation titled Vande Mataram: Naad Ekam, Roopam Anekam featuring 75 musicians led by violin maestro Dr Manjunath Mysore.

The Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address before a synchronised mass singing of the full version of Vande Mataram across states, UTs, ministerial offices, schools, colleges and public institutions at 10:00 am.

Bringing Citizens Into The Tribute

To widen participation, the Ministry of Culture has launched a dedicated portal (vandemataram150.in) offering audio tracks with lyrics for mass singing, a short film, exhibition material, branding kits and a special “Karaoke with Vande Mataram” feature that allows citizens to record and upload their renditions.

The government has urged people nationwide to join the initiative as a collective tribute to a song that continues to evoke devotion, unity and an enduring sense of shared identity.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Lifestyle News
