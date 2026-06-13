Cristiano Ronaldo's favorite dish is Bacalhau à Brás, a classic Portuguese meal made with salted cod, onions, potatoes, and eggs. This choice reflects his strong connection to his Portuguese heritage.
What Do Football Legends Eat When They’re Not Scoring Goals? Their Favourite Foods Revealed
The Football World Cup has started, but away from the pitch, football's biggest stars crave the taste of home. Discover the diverse dishes that fuel the world's best athletes.
- Football stars enjoy diverse foods, reflecting heritage and comfort.
- Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Yamal honor homelands through traditional meals.
- Kane maintains strict diet; Haaland indulges in a kebab.
The Football World Cup has already started. Across the host nation, stadium lights pierce the night sky, and the roar of thousands of fans echoes through the streets. On the pitch, the world’s ultimate football icons are locked in intense battle, running miles and pushing their bodies to the absolute limit. Yet, when the ninety minutes end and the adrenaline fades, these global stars are just like us, craving the comforting tastes of home, family, and tradition. Dive inside to know which football player's favourite food resonates most with you.
Footballer's Favourite Food Across The World
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo remains fiercely loyal to his Portuguese heritage, often fueling up with Bacalhau à Brás. This classic dish combines salted cod, onions, potatoes, and eggs, perfectly reflecting his deep connection to his home country.
Lionel Messi
For Messi, nothing beats the nostalgic warmth of a milanesa napolitana. This classic Argentine breaded cutlet is topped with tomato sauce, ham, and melted cheese, serving as his absolute favorite childhood comfort food.
Kylian Mbappé
Mbappé has fully embraced life in Spain by falling in love with local delicacies. He openly adores Spanish ham, specifically premium jamón ibérico, and loves pairing it with rich Manchego cheese, constantly searching for the best spots to enjoy it.
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Mohamed Salah
Salah's heart belongs to Egypt's ultimate street food, koshari. It is a hearty, comforting mix of rice, pasta, lentils, and tomato sauce, all brought together with distinct spices and a topping of crispy onions.
Lamine Yamal
Young star Yamal honors his mother’s Equatorial Guinean roots with a special pre-match ritual. His favorite home-cooked meal is a flavorful plate of rice served with chicken and a rich peanut sauce.
Neymar
Neymar keeps things simple and traditional with a classic Brazilian comfort plate. His go-to everyday meal consists of rice, beans, steak, fries, and farofa, the exact kind of food most Brazilians grow up loving.
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Erling Haaland
Haaland views food through a lens of strict athletic discipline, but everyone needs a break. For his ultimate, hard-earned cheat meal, he admits that he absolutely loves to indulge in a kebab.
Harry Kane
Kane takes a highly disciplined approach to his nutrition to support his demanding career. His ideal balanced meal is incredibly clean, consisting of perfectly prepared salmon, rice, and fresh vegetables.
Kevin De Bruyne
De Bruyne finds comfort in getting behind the stove at home. His favorite recipe to cook for the family is a spinach and ricotta cannelloni, giving the classic Italian pasta dish a lighter, vegan twist.
Son Heung-min
Son looks forward to the bold, iconic flavors of his homeland. His favorite culinary pairing is bulgogi with kimchi, a delicious combination of savory marinated grilled beef and spicy fermented cabbage.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Cristiano Ronaldo's favorite traditional dish?
What is Lionel Messi's childhood comfort food?
Lionel Messi's absolute favorite childhood comfort food is milanesa napolitana. This Argentine breaded cutlet is topped with tomato sauce, ham, and melted cheese.
What Spanish delicacy has Kylian Mbappé come to love?
Kylian Mbappé adores Spanish ham, specifically premium jamón ibérico. He loves pairing it with rich Manchego cheese, embracing local delicacies since moving to Spain.
What is Erling Haaland's go-to cheat meal?
Despite his strict athletic discipline, Erling Haaland admits that his ultimate, hard-earned cheat meal is a kebab. He absolutely loves to indulge in it.
What dish does Kevin De Bruyne enjoy cooking for his family?
Kevin De Bruyne's favorite recipe to cook at home is spinach and ricotta cannelloni. He gives this classic Italian pasta dish a lighter, vegan twist.