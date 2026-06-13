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HomeLifestyleWhat Do Football Legends Eat When They’re Not Scoring Goals? Their Favourite Foods Revealed

What Do Football Legends Eat When They’re Not Scoring Goals? Their Favourite Foods Revealed

The Football World Cup has started, but away from the pitch, football's biggest stars crave the taste of home. Discover the diverse dishes that fuel the world's best athletes.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Football stars enjoy diverse foods, reflecting heritage and comfort.
  • Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Yamal honor homelands through traditional meals.
  • Kane maintains strict diet; Haaland indulges in a kebab.

The Football World Cup has already started. Across the host nation, stadium lights pierce the night sky, and the roar of thousands of fans echoes through the streets. On the pitch, the world’s ultimate football icons are locked in intense battle, running miles and pushing their bodies to the absolute limit. Yet, when the ninety minutes end and the adrenaline fades, these global stars are just like us, craving the comforting tastes of home, family, and tradition. Dive inside to know which football player's favourite food resonates most with you.

Footballer's Favourite Food Across The World

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo remains fiercely loyal to his Portuguese heritage, often fueling up with Bacalhau à Brás. This classic dish combines salted cod, onions, potatoes, and eggs, perfectly reflecting his deep connection to his home country.

Lionel Messi

For Messi, nothing beats the nostalgic warmth of a milanesa napolitana. This classic Argentine breaded cutlet is topped with tomato sauce, ham, and melted cheese, serving as his absolute favorite childhood comfort food.

Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé has fully embraced life in Spain by falling in love with local delicacies. He openly adores Spanish ham, specifically premium jamón ibérico, and loves pairing it with rich Manchego cheese, constantly searching for the best spots to enjoy it.

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Mohamed Salah

Salah's heart belongs to Egypt's ultimate street food, koshari. It is a hearty, comforting mix of rice, pasta, lentils, and tomato sauce, all brought together with distinct spices and a topping of crispy onions.

Lamine Yamal

Young star Yamal honors his mother’s Equatorial Guinean roots with a special pre-match ritual. His favorite home-cooked meal is a flavorful plate of rice served with chicken and a rich peanut sauce.

Neymar

Neymar keeps things simple and traditional with a classic Brazilian comfort plate. His go-to everyday meal consists of rice, beans, steak, fries, and farofa, the exact kind of food most Brazilians grow up loving.

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Erling Haaland

Haaland views food through a lens of strict athletic discipline, but everyone needs a break. For his ultimate, hard-earned cheat meal, he admits that he absolutely loves to indulge in a kebab.

Harry Kane

Kane takes a highly disciplined approach to his nutrition to support his demanding career. His ideal balanced meal is incredibly clean, consisting of perfectly prepared salmon, rice, and fresh vegetables.

Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne finds comfort in getting behind the stove at home. His favorite recipe to cook for the family is a spinach and ricotta cannelloni, giving the classic Italian pasta dish a lighter, vegan twist.

Son Heung-min

Son looks forward to the bold, iconic flavors of his homeland. His favorite culinary pairing is bulgogi with kimchi, a delicious combination of savory marinated grilled beef and spicy fermented cabbage.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's favorite traditional dish?

Cristiano Ronaldo's favorite dish is Bacalhau à Brás, a classic Portuguese meal made with salted cod, onions, potatoes, and eggs. This choice reflects his strong connection to his Portuguese heritage.

What is Lionel Messi's childhood comfort food?

Lionel Messi's absolute favorite childhood comfort food is milanesa napolitana. This Argentine breaded cutlet is topped with tomato sauce, ham, and melted cheese.

What Spanish delicacy has Kylian Mbappé come to love?

Kylian Mbappé adores Spanish ham, specifically premium jamón ibérico. He loves pairing it with rich Manchego cheese, embracing local delicacies since moving to Spain.

What is Erling Haaland's go-to cheat meal?

Despite his strict athletic discipline, Erling Haaland admits that his ultimate, hard-earned cheat meal is a kebab. He absolutely loves to indulge in it.

What dish does Kevin De Bruyne enjoy cooking for his family?

Kevin De Bruyne's favorite recipe to cook at home is spinach and ricotta cannelloni. He gives this classic Italian pasta dish a lighter, vegan twist.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
World Cup Nutrition @football Footballers' Favorite Foods Comfort Food Cheat Meal TasteAtlas Player Diets.
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