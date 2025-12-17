Wedding Season 2025: Groom Styling Moves Beyond Sherwani-Juttis To Luxury Leather Footwear

(By Amol Goel)

Wedding season 2025 is redefining men’s fashion, with footwear emerging as a key style statement rather than a mere accessory. While sherwanis, bandhgalas, and embroidered kurtas continue to dominate wedding wardrobes, attention is now turning to what completes the look. Today’s groom is making conscious choices, seeking footwear that reflects personal style, offers comfort, and balances tradition with modern aesthetics.

With weddings increasingly spanning multiple days-from daytime rituals to cocktail evenings and grand receptions-men are choosing shoes that can effortlessly transition across events. The focus is on styles that combine elegance, versatility, and wearability, ensuring men look stylish while comfortably navigating long celebrations.

Moccasins Slip-On

Moccasins slip-ons have become a popular choice for grooms and wedding guests who value effortless style and comfort. Their refined yet relaxed design pairs beautifully with sherwanis, bandhgalas, and Indo-western ensembles. Ideal for long wedding days, moccasins offer polished sophistication while allowing ease of movement, making them perfect for both traditional ceremonies and evening festivities.

Loafer Formal

Formal loafers are quickly gaining ground as a versatile option for pre-wedding celebrations, engagement parties, and receptions. Their sleek, minimal design resonates with men who prefer understated elegance. Loafers complement tailored bandhgalas and fusion outfits alike, striking the perfect balance between style and ease. Their versatility makes them an ideal choice for men looking to transition smoothly from one event to another without compromising on style.

Mojri

Mojris remain a cornerstone of Indian wedding footwear, deeply rooted in tradition and culture. Favoured for pheras, rituals, and daytime ceremonies, they carry both emotional and cultural significance. For grooms who wish to honour heritage while celebrating in style, mojaris remain a timeless choice, adding authenticity and charm to traditional attire.

Oxford Formal

Oxford formal shoes are becoming a popular choice among grooms opting for contemporary or fusion wedding looks. Their structured silhouette and refined appeal complement sherwanis, achkans, and Indo-western ensembles. Often chosen for reception nights and post-wedding celebrations, Oxfords add a polished, international touch to wedding attire, enhancing sophistication without overshadowing the outfit.

Double Monk Formal

Double monk formal shoes are emerging as a statement option for modern grooms. Their distinctive design adds personality and flair to wedding outfits, making them ideal for evening functions and high-profile celebrations. Double monks strike a balance between classic elegance and contemporary style, appealing to men who want to stand out while maintaining a refined look.

Footwear As A Defining Style Element

Today’s groom is more intentional about his choices than ever before. Footwear is no longer just about matching the outfit for one day-it is viewed as an investment in style, comfort, and lasting relevance. Shoes have become a key element of the groom’s overall story, chosen to reflect personality, elevate attire, and provide comfort throughout wedding festivities.

Amol Goel is the Founder and CEO of Louis Stitch