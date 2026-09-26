Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wedding season inspires men to choose diverse stylish outfits.

Nehru jacket with kurta offers sophisticated traditional function attire.

Dhoti pants or bandhgala suit provide trendy, royal wedding looks.

Indo-Western with sneakers, sherwani with mojri enhance ensemble.

Nowadays, with the wedding season approaching, both girls and boys begin experimenting with their outfits. It's no longer enough for boys to wear a simple kurta-pyjama to a wedding. Different and stylish looks are being tried for every function, such as Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and Reception. If you too want a look this wedding season that is both traditional and modern, and will catch everyone's attention, then definitely try these outfit combinations.

Nehru Jacket With Kurta-Pyjama

A kurta-pyjama is the most classic wedding outfit for boys. But if you want to spice it up a bit, adding a Nehru jacket over it can give it a sophisticated look. A pastel, blue, olive, or wine-colored jacket looks stunning with a white or cream kurta. Loafers or traditional slippers can complete the look. This combination is perfect for functions like a mehendi or a puja.

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Dhoti Pants With Kurta

If you're looking for something trendy and unique, consider pairing a kurta with dhoti pants. This look is both traditional and modern. Pair a short kurta with dhoti pants and stylish footwear. A kurta with subtle embroidery or print can enhance the look. This is a great choice for a sangeet or cocktail function.

Bandhgala Suit With Trousers

A bandhgala suit is a great choice for the reception or main wedding function. This outfit gives you a royal and elegant look. Solid shades like black, navy, charcoal, or deep brown look classy. If you're looking to experiment a little, you can also choose a textured or subtly printed bandhgala. Pair it with classic loafers.

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Sneakers With Indo-Western

If your style leans more modern than traditional, an Indo-Western outfit is a good choice. A kurta, straight pants, and a short jacket are a stylish combination. Pairing this look with clean, minimal sneakers can give a traditional outfit a modern twist. However, it's equally important to choose the right color combination for your shoes and clothing.

Mojri With Sherwani

If you're a friend or close relative of the groom and want a royal look on your wedding day, a sherwani is a great choice. Shades like cream, ivory, golden, pastel, and beige look especially good for wedding functions. Wear matching or contrasting slippers with your sherwani. A nice watch and subtle jewelry can complete your look.