Add a Nehru jacket over the kurta-pyjama for a sophisticated appearance. Pastel, blue, olive, or wine-colored jackets look stunning with white or cream kurtas, complete with loafers or traditional slippers.
Wedding Fashion For Men: 5 Trendy Outfit Ideas Beyond The Classic Kurta-Pyjama To Try For Haldi, Mehendi And Reception
Wedding season is here, and men can experiment beyond the classic kurta-pyjama. From Nehru jackets and dhoti pants to bandhgala suits, Indo-Western looks, and sherwanis.
- Wedding season inspires men to choose diverse stylish outfits.
- Nehru jacket with kurta offers sophisticated traditional function attire.
- Dhoti pants or bandhgala suit provide trendy, royal wedding looks.
- Indo-Western with sneakers, sherwani with mojri enhance ensemble.
Nowadays, with the wedding season approaching, both girls and boys begin experimenting with their outfits. It's no longer enough for boys to wear a simple kurta-pyjama to a wedding. Different and stylish looks are being tried for every function, such as Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and Reception. If you too want a look this wedding season that is both traditional and modern, and will catch everyone's attention, then definitely try these outfit combinations.
Nehru Jacket With Kurta-Pyjama
A kurta-pyjama is the most classic wedding outfit for boys. But if you want to spice it up a bit, adding a Nehru jacket over it can give it a sophisticated look. A pastel, blue, olive, or wine-colored jacket looks stunning with a white or cream kurta. Loafers or traditional slippers can complete the look. This combination is perfect for functions like a mehendi or a puja.
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Dhoti Pants With Kurta
If you're looking for something trendy and unique, consider pairing a kurta with dhoti pants. This look is both traditional and modern. Pair a short kurta with dhoti pants and stylish footwear. A kurta with subtle embroidery or print can enhance the look. This is a great choice for a sangeet or cocktail function.
Bandhgala Suit With Trousers
A bandhgala suit is a great choice for the reception or main wedding function. This outfit gives you a royal and elegant look. Solid shades like black, navy, charcoal, or deep brown look classy. If you're looking to experiment a little, you can also choose a textured or subtly printed bandhgala. Pair it with classic loafers.
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Sneakers With Indo-Western
If your style leans more modern than traditional, an Indo-Western outfit is a good choice. A kurta, straight pants, and a short jacket are a stylish combination. Pairing this look with clean, minimal sneakers can give a traditional outfit a modern twist. However, it's equally important to choose the right color combination for your shoes and clothing.
Mojri With Sherwani
If you're a friend or close relative of the groom and want a royal look on your wedding day, a sherwani is a great choice. Shades like cream, ivory, golden, pastel, and beige look especially good for wedding functions. Wear matching or contrasting slippers with your sherwani. A nice watch and subtle jewelry can complete your look.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can a classic kurta-pyjama be styled for a sophisticated wedding look?
What is a trendy and unique outfit combination for a sangeet or cocktail function?
Pair a short kurta with dhoti pants for a trendy and unique traditional-modern look. A kurta with subtle embroidery or print enhances this style, along with stylish footwear.
Which outfit provides a royal and elegant look for a wedding reception?
A Bandhgala suit with trousers is a great choice for a royal and elegant appearance. Solid shades like black, navy, or charcoal, or subtly printed options, look classy when paired with classic loafers.
What outfit is recommended for a royal look for friends or close relatives of the groom?
A sherwani is an excellent choice for a royal look for close friends or relatives of the groom. Shades like cream, ivory, or golden, paired with matching or contrasting slippers, complete the ensemble.