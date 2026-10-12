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English NewsLifestyleWant To Try Something Different This Navratri? Try Sanjeev Kapoor’s Makhana Kheer Recipe With Shakarkand

Want To Try Something Different This Navratri? Try Sanjeev Kapoor’s Makhana Kheer Recipe With Shakarkand

Want to try something different this Navratri? Make Sanjeev Kapoor’s Makhana Kheer with Shakarkand using makhana, sweet potato, milk and dry fruits. Check out the easy recipe.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Always verify ingredients meet your family's fasting guidelines.

Navratri is a time when devotees prepare special dishes using ingredients commonly consumed during fasting. While sabudana khichdi and vrat-friendly snacks are popular choices, those looking for a sweet treat can try Sanjeev Kapoor’s Makhana Kheer with Shakarkand. Made with makhana, sweet potato, milk, ghee and dry fruits, this creamy dessert combines simple ingredients to create a festive delicacy. Green cardamom adds a pleasant aroma, while roasted makhana lends the kheer a distinctive texture. If you want to add something different to your Navratri food menu, here is how you can prepare Sanjeev Kapoor’s Makhana Kheer with Shakarkand at home.

Ingredients Needed To Make Makhana Kheer With Shakarkand

To prepare this Navratri special dessert, you will need the following ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup puffed lotus seeds (makhana)

  • 1 large sweet potato (shakarkand), peeled and thickly grated

  • 2 tablespoons ghee

  • 2 tablespoons chopped cashew nuts

  • 2 tablespoons chopped almonds

  • 3 cups milk

  • 1/4 teaspoon green cardamom powder

  • 1/2 cup sugar

  • Slivered almonds for garnishing

How To Make Makhana Kheer With Shakarkand At Home

Step 1: Roast The Makhana

Heat ghee in a kadai and add the makhana. Sauté them until they become golden brown and crisp. Transfer the roasted makhana to a plate and keep aside.

Step 2: Fry The Dry Fruits

In the same pan, add the chopped cashew nuts and almonds. Sauté them until they turn golden brown. Remove the dry fruits from the pan and set them aside.

Step 3: Cook The Sweet Potato

Add the grated sweet potato to the pan and sauté over medium heat for five to six minutes. Pour in the milk, cover the pan and cook for another eight to ten minutes, or until the sweet potato becomes soft.

Step 4: Crush The Roasted Makhana

Transfer the roasted makhana to a mortar and crush them coarsely using a pestle. Crushing the makhana helps incorporate them into the kheer while retaining some texture.

Step 5: Add The Makhana And Dry Fruits

Add the crushed makhana and fried dry fruits to the sweet potato and milk mixture. Sprinkle in the green cardamom powder and add the sugar. Stir well until the sugar dissolves and all the ingredients are combined.

Step 6: Garnish And Serve

Once the kheer reaches your preferred consistency, transfer it to individual serving bowls. Garnish with slivered almonds and serve warm.

ALSO READ | 5 Easy Breakfast Recipes That Save Time, Effort And Dishes

Tips To Make Makhana Kheer More Delicious

  • Roast the makhana properly: Roast them until crisp before crushing to enhance their texture.

  • Stir the milk regularly: Stir occasionally while cooking to prevent the mixture from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

  • Cook the sweet potato thoroughly: Ensure the grated sweet potato becomes tender for a smooth and creamy dessert.

  • Adjust the consistency: Cook the mixture for longer if you prefer thicker kheer. Remember that it may thicken further as it cools.

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Is Makhana Kheer Suitable For Navratri Fasting?

Makhana and sweet potato are commonly used in Navratri fasting recipes. However, fasting rules vary across households and regions. Check whether all the ingredients, including sugar and ghee, are permitted under your family's vrat practices before preparing the dish. Sanjeev Kapoor’s Makhana Kheer with Shakarkand can be a delicious alternative to conventional festive sweets. With its creamy consistency, roasted makhana and dry fruit garnish, this dessert offers a different way to add variety to your Navratri food menu.

Frequently Asked Questions

What role does roasting makhana play in the kheer?

Roasting makhana until crisp enhances their texture, giving the kheer a distinctive quality. Crushing them coarsely after roasting helps them incorporate well while retaining some crunch.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Fasting Sanjeev Kapoor Recipes Kheer Recipes
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