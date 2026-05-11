Vijay’s Swearing-In Look Goes Viral; Designer Shares Secrets Behind 'Agent Of Change' Suit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thalapathy Vijay wore a black suit to his oath, inspired by his 'Beast' movie.

Designer Zafir Ahmed created the suit, noting Vijay wanted a powerful look.

The black suit broke tradition, signaling a change and appealing to youth.

Vijay's modern style at the ceremony marked a generational shift in politics.

Thalapathy Vijay turned heads at his Tamil Nadu Chief Minister oath-taking, ditching the traditional white veshti for a sleek black suit straight out of his film Beast. Fans and experts buzzed about this sharp, modern look that screamed power and change. Was it just fashion, or a smart political signal? The suit sparked viral debates, marking Vijay's shift from superstar to leader.

Vijay's Designer Suit

Chennai-based designer Zafir Ahmed, proprietor of Zafir and Shadab, crafted the standout suit. He revealed, "Vijay wanted a suit similar to the one in Beast for his swearing-in." The idea took shape a week before the event, inspired by Vijay's role as a Research and Analysis Wing agent in the 2022 movie. Zafir added, "He knew what he wanted."

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Suit's Power Features

The matte-finish black suit boasted a classic notch lapel and minimalist two-button style. It paired perfectly with a wrinkle-free crisp white shirt with a slight sheen. Zafir explained the color choicein an interview with TOI, "The choice of black was deliberate. Cream or lighter colours were okay for the campaign, but would not stand out in the same way. Black is powerful, more commanding on stage and camera." Unlike blue suits from Malaysia events, this was bolder for the big day. The jacket used traditional "canvas construction," helping it drape naturally on Vijay's frame.

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Political Statement Unveiled

The outfit broke decades of Tamil Nadu tradition, where leaders often wore veshti. Political analyst R Kannan, author of biographies on ex-Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, called it "a well-calculated move to portray himself as an agent of change." He noted it aimed to attract younger voters and build pan-India appeal. Even before Vijay said, "This is a new beginning," the suit spoke volumes.

New Era Dawns

Vijay's Beast-inspired look went viral, blending cinema flair with governance style. Supporters cheered the modern vibe at Chennai's packed stadium, where he took oath as C Joseph Vijay. This fashion choice signals a generational shift in Dravidian politics, promising fresh energy. From selfies with allies to commanding the stage, Vijay owned the moment.