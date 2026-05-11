Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleVijay’s Swearing-In Look Goes Viral; Designer Shares Secrets Behind 'Agent Of Change' Suit

Vijay’s Swearing-In Look Goes Viral; Designer Shares Secrets Behind 'Agent Of Change' Suit

Thalapathy Vijay stunned at his Tamil Nadu Chief Minister oath-taking in a sleek black suit from Beast, crafted by designer Zafir Ahmed. "Vijay wanted a suit similar to the one in Beast," Zafir said.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 11 May 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Thalapathy Vijay wore a black suit to his oath, inspired by his 'Beast' movie.
  • Designer Zafir Ahmed created the suit, noting Vijay wanted a powerful look.
  • The black suit broke tradition, signaling a change and appealing to youth.
  • Vijay's modern style at the ceremony marked a generational shift in politics.

Thalapathy Vijay turned heads at his Tamil Nadu Chief Minister oath-taking, ditching the traditional white veshti for a sleek black suit straight out of his film Beast. Fans and experts buzzed about this sharp, modern look that screamed power and change. Was it just fashion, or a smart political signal? The suit sparked viral debates, marking Vijay's shift from superstar to leader. 

 Vijay's Designer Suit

Chennai-based designer Zafir Ahmed, proprietor of Zafir and Shadab, crafted the standout suit. He revealed, "Vijay wanted a suit similar to the one in Beast for his swearing-in." The idea took shape a week before the event, inspired by Vijay's role as a Research and Analysis Wing agent in the 2022 movie. Zafir added, "He knew what he wanted." 

ALSO READ | 5 Feng Shui Plants That Are Said To Boost Wealth And Success

Suit's Power Features

The matte-finish black suit boasted a classic notch lapel and minimalist two-button style. It paired perfectly with a wrinkle-free crisp white shirt with a slight sheen. Zafir explained the color choicein an interview with TOI, "The choice of black was deliberate. Cream or lighter colours were okay for the campaign, but would not stand out in the same way. Black is powerful, more commanding on stage and camera." Unlike blue suits from Malaysia events, this was bolder for the big day. The jacket used traditional "canvas construction," helping it drape naturally on Vijay's frame. 

ALSO READ | Strawberry Legs Explained: Causes, Care Tips And Easy Remedies For Smoother Skin

 Political Statement Unveiled

The outfit broke decades of Tamil Nadu tradition, where leaders often wore veshti. Political analyst R Kannan, author of biographies on ex-Chief Ministers C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, called it "a well-calculated move to portray himself as an agent of change." He noted it aimed to attract younger voters and build pan-India appeal. Even before Vijay said, "This is a new beginning," the suit spoke volumes. 

 New Era Dawns

Vijay's Beast-inspired look went viral, blending cinema flair with governance style. Supporters cheered the modern vibe at Chennai's packed stadium, where he took oath as C Joseph Vijay. This fashion choice signals a generational shift in Dravidian politics, promising fresh energy. From selfies with allies to commanding the stage, Vijay owned the moment.

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Thalapathy Vijay wear for his Tamil Nadu Chief Minister oath-taking?

Thalapathy Vijay wore a sleek, matte-finish black suit with a notch lapel and a two-button style, paired with a crisp white shirt.

Who designed Thalapathy Vijay's oath-taking suit?

The suit was crafted by Zafir Ahmed, proprietor of Zafir and Shadab, a Chennai-based designer.

What was the inspiration behind Vijay's black suit?

The suit was inspired by the one Vijay wore in his film 'Beast,' where he played a Research and Analysis Wing agent.

Why was black chosen as the color for Vijay's suit?

Black was a deliberate choice to convey power and a commanding presence on stage and camera, making him stand out.

What political statement did Vijay's suit make?

The suit was seen as a well-calculated move to portray himself as an agent of change, appealing to younger voters and building pan-India recognition.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 11 May 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thalapathy Vijay Tamil Nadu CM Beast Movie Black Suit Oath-taking Suit Zafir Ahmed Agent Of Change Fashion Politics Designer Zafir And Shadab Political Style
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Vijay’s Swearing-In Look Goes Viral; Designer Shares Secrets Behind 'Agent Of Change' Suit
Vijay’s Swearing-In Look Goes Viral; Designer Shares Secrets Behind 'Agent Of Change' Suit
Lifestyle
5 Feng Shui Plants That Are Said To Boost Wealth And Success
5 Feng Shui Plants That Are Said To Boost Wealth And Success
Lifestyle
Strawberry Legs Explained: Causes, Care Tips And Easy Remedies For Smoother Skin
Strawberry Legs Explained: Causes, Care Tips And Easy Remedies For Smoother Skin
Lifestyle
From Dras To Gulmarg: 6 Perfect Summer Getaways In India Where Temperatures Remain Below 10°C
From Dras To Gulmarg: 6 Perfect Summer Getaways In India Where Temperatures Remain Below 10°C
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Govt Reviews West Asia Crisis, Assures Adequate LNG and PNG Supply Amid Rising Global Tensions
Breaking: PM Modi Links Pokhran Nuclear Tests With India’s Spiritual Strength at Somnath Event
Breaking: PM Modi Hails Somnath as Symbol of India’s Eternal Spirit at Amrit Mahotsav Celebration
Political Clash: Akhilesh Yadav Mocks Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal Amid Global Crisis
Historic Spectacle: Air Show, Dhwajarohan Mark Grand Somnath Kumbh Abhishek Ceremony
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget