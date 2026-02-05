Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As it steps into its tenth year, the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival (VUWMF) returns not just as a music event, but as a living celebration of connection, culture, and collective emotion. What began with a simple idea, that music can transcend borders, has today evolved into one of India’s most soulful destination festivals, bringing the world together through sound.

Scheduled from 6 to 8 February 2026 in the enchanting city of Udaipur, the festival once again invites audiences to experience music as a shared human language, one that flows effortlessly across cultures, geographies, and generations.

ALSO READ: From Street Find To Superstar Meet: Why Rajinikanth Honours Sanitation Worker Padma With Gold Chain?

A Vision Rooted In Culture And Collaboration

When melodies travel across continents and centuries, they find a home in Udaipur.



From soul-stirring rhythms to sounds that transcend borders, the Vedanta presents Udaipur World Music Festival returns to celebrate 10 iconic years of music, culture, and connection.



📅 06–08 Feb… pic.twitter.com/ijEMCDAWRJ — Vedanta Group (@Vedanta_Group) January 31, 2026

Conceptualised by SEHER in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan, and supported by Hindustan Zinc Ltd., the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival has always stood for something deeper than performance alone. At its core lies a commitment to showcasing global music traditions while also preserving the fading sounds and forgotten instruments of Rajasthan.

This dual focus, celebrating the world while honouring local heritage, has become the festival’s defining identity, setting it apart in India’s cultural landscape.

Music Structured Around The Natural Rhythm Of The Day

One of the most distinctive aspects of VUWMF is its unique format. It remains the only music festival in India designed around the three natural moods of the day, allowing audiences to experience sound as an evolving emotional journey rather than a static lineup.

Each phase, morning, afternoon, and evening, offers a different musical energy, encouraging listeners to slow down, reflect, connect, and celebrate.

A Truly Global Line-Up Across Three Days

The 2026 edition will unfold over three immersive days, featuring 20 bands from more than 10 countries. From indigenous folk traditions and ancient rhythms to contemporary global sounds, the festival promises a rich tapestry of performances that celebrate diversity while highlighting our shared humanity.

Every performance is curated not just for entertainment, but for storytelling, where music becomes memory, movement, and meaning.

Iconic Venues, Distinct Musical Journeys

The festival experience will come alive across three iconic locations in Udaipur, each carefully chosen to mirror a specific emotional tone.

Morning At Manji Ka Ghat: Set against tranquil waters, the day begins with music rooted in meditation, introspection, and mental well-being. These performances invite calm, silence, and self-reflection, perfectly complementing the serene surroundings of the ghat.

Set against tranquil waters, the day begins with music rooted in meditation, introspection, and mental well-being. These performances invite calm, silence, and self-reflection, perfectly complementing the serene surroundings of the ghat. Afternoons At Fateh Sagar Paal: As the sun climbs, the music turns romantic and emotive. Afternoon sessions by the lake focus on warmth, lyrical storytelling, and human connection, creating moments that linger long after the notes fade.

As the sun climbs, the music turns romantic and emotive. Afternoon sessions by the lake focus on warmth, lyrical storytelling, and human connection, creating moments that linger long after the notes fade. Evenings At Gandhi Ground: The festival crescendos each night with high-energy, contemporary, and pop-driven performances. Gandhi Ground transforms into a vibrant celebration of rhythm, movement, and collective joy — where music becomes a shared release.

A Decade Of Music, Memory, And Meaning

Reflecting on the festival’s ten-year journey, Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder of SEHER, shared that the milestone is both humbling and deeply fulfilling. What began as an open, inclusive idea has grown into a global celebration of harmony, diversity, and shared emotion.

Udaipur, with its timeless beauty and welcoming spirit, has played a central role in shaping this journey, offering a setting where music feels organic, immersive, and deeply human.

More Than A Festival, A Cultural Gathering

Over the years, the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival has quietly carved a space for itself as one of India’s most distinctive cultural gatherings. Framed by lakes, ghats, and historic landscapes, it has consistently brought artists and audiences together in a way that feels intimate yet universal.

As VUWMF enters its tenth year, it continues to remind us that when traditions meet, cultures converse, and stories are told through sound, music becomes more than art, it becomes connection.