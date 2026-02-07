Valentine’s Week 2026: 20 Movies To Watch For Love, Heartbreak, And Feel-Good Romance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Valentine’s Week 2026 is the perfect excuse to pause, cuddle up, and fall in love with cinema all over again. Whether you’re celebrating with a partner, friends, or solo self-love vibes, these romantic films promise laughter, tears, nostalgia, and heart-fluttering moments. From timeless Bollywood classics to modern Hollywood romances, this carefully curated list of 20 movies captures every shade of love, making your Valentine’s Week watchlist truly unforgettable.

10 Bollywood Movies To Watch This Valentine's Week

1. Jab We Met

A chance train journey turns into a life-altering love story filled with humour, self-discovery, and infectious optimism, making this film endlessly rewatchable and emotionally comforting.

2. Veer-Zaara

A deeply moving cross-border romance that celebrates sacrifice, timeless love, and emotional resilience, unfolding through poetic storytelling and unforgettable melodies.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Friendship, ambition, and romance collide as youthful dreams evolve into mature emotions, capturing the bittersweet transition from carefree days to meaningful relationships.

4. Rockstar

A haunting tale of love, passion, and heartbreak where music becomes the language of unfulfilled emotions, leaving viewers mesmerised and emotionally stirred.

5. Kal Ho Na Ho

A heartwarming yet heartbreaking story that reminds us to live, love, and cherish every moment, blending humour with profound emotional depth.

6. Saathiya

An intimate look at marriage beyond romance, portraying how love matures through misunderstandings, compromise, and quiet moments of togetherness.

7. Love Aaj Kal

A thoughtful exploration of modern relationships versus old-school romance, highlighting how love evolves across generations while emotions remain universal.

8. Mohabbatein

A musical romance that celebrates love’s power to heal, rebel, and transform lives, set against the backdrop of tradition and youthful defiance.

9. Namastey London

A charming love story navigating cultural identity, heartbreak, and unexpected emotions, proving that love often arrives when least expected.

10. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

A breezy romantic comedy packed with confusion, chemistry, and chaos, offering a light-hearted take on love triangles and family drama.

10 Hollywood Movies To Watch This Valentine's Week

1. Love, Guaranteed

A modern rom-com that playfully explores dating apps, unexpected connections, and how love often defies carefully laid plans.

2. Lady Chatterley’s Lover

A visually rich and emotionally intense romance that delves into forbidden love, desire, and emotional awakening beyond societal norms.

3. Crazy Rich Asians

A glamorous love story balancing cultural expectations, family pressure, and heartfelt romance, wrapped in humour and stunning visuals.

4. Your Place Or Mine

A warm, slow-burn romantic comedy that explores long-distance friendship, emotional comfort, and the quiet realisation of love.

5. 10 Things I Hate About You

A witty teen romance filled with sharp dialogue, memorable moments, and the classic enemies-to-lovers charm that never gets old.

6. Sense And Sensibility

A graceful period romance about love, restraint, and emotional maturity, where feelings speak louder than words.

7. The Notebook

A timeless love story that celebrates enduring passion, memory, and commitment, guaranteed to leave viewers teary-eyed.

8. Red, White & Royal Blue

A refreshing modern romance blending politics, passion, and forbidden love, celebrating authenticity and emotional courage.

9. Before Sunrise

An intimate, dialogue-driven love story unfolding over one magical night, capturing fleeting connections and emotional honesty.

10. My Best Friend’s Wedding

A romantic comedy that flips traditional love tropes, exploring friendship, jealousy, and realising feelings too late.