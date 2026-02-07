Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Valentine's Week 2026: 20 Movies To Watch For Love, Heartbreak, And Feel-Good Romance

Valentine’s Week 2026: 20 Movies To Watch For Love, Heartbreak, And Feel-Good Romance

Valentine’s Week 2026 calls for a perfect movie marathon. From iconic Bollywood romances to unforgettable Hollywood love stories, here are 20 must-watch films to celebrate love in every form.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 11:45 AM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Valentine’s Week 2026 is the perfect excuse to pause, cuddle up, and fall in love with cinema all over again. Whether you’re celebrating with a partner, friends, or solo self-love vibes, these romantic films promise laughter, tears, nostalgia, and heart-fluttering moments. From timeless Bollywood classics to modern Hollywood romances, this carefully curated list of 20 movies captures every shade of love, making your Valentine’s Week watchlist truly unforgettable.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day 2026: Budget-Friendly Date Ideas To Spend Quality Time Together

10 Bollywood Movies To Watch This Valentine's Week

1. Jab We Met


(Image Source: Pinterest/prerza)

A chance train journey turns into a life-altering love story filled with humour, self-discovery, and infectious optimism, making this film endlessly rewatchable and emotionally comforting.

2. Veer-Zaara


(Image Source: Pinterest/anupammahatopins)

A deeply moving cross-border romance that celebrates sacrifice, timeless love, and emotional resilience, unfolding through poetic storytelling and unforgettable melodies.

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani


(Image Source: Pinterest/kaviiitaaa)

Friendship, ambition, and romance collide as youthful dreams evolve into mature emotions, capturing the bittersweet transition from carefree days to meaningful relationships.

4. Rockstar


(Image Source: Pinterest/shiro_here)

A haunting tale of love, passion, and heartbreak where music becomes the language of unfulfilled emotions, leaving viewers mesmerised and emotionally stirred.

5. Kal Ho Na Ho


(Image Source: Pinterest/jude4728)

A heartwarming yet heartbreaking story that reminds us to live, love, and cherish every moment, blending humour with profound emotional depth.

6. Saathiya


(Image Source: Pinterest/weronikamisiak)

An intimate look at marriage beyond romance, portraying how love matures through misunderstandings, compromise, and quiet moments of togetherness.

7. Love Aaj Kal


(Image Source: Pinterest/erosnow)

A thoughtful exploration of modern relationships versus old-school romance, highlighting how love evolves across generations while emotions remain universal.

8. Mohabbatein


(Image Source: Pinterest/judiffa)

A musical romance that celebrates love’s power to heal, rebel, and transform lives, set against the backdrop of tradition and youthful defiance.

9. Namastey London


(Image Source: Pinterest/melisabayr)

A charming love story navigating cultural identity, heartbreak, and unexpected emotions, proving that love often arrives when least expected.

10. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan


(Image Source: Pinterest/Anjaindia)

A breezy romantic comedy packed with confusion, chemistry, and chaos, offering a light-hearted take on love triangles and family drama.

10 Hollywood Movies To Watch This Valentine's Week

1. Love, Guaranteed


(Image Source: Pinterest/popsugar)

A modern rom-com that playfully explores dating apps, unexpected connections, and how love often defies carefully laid plans.

2. Lady Chatterley’s Lover


(Image Source: Pinterest/Sidoniemaz)

A visually rich and emotionally intense romance that delves into forbidden love, desire, and emotional awakening beyond societal norms.

3. Crazy Rich Asians


(Image Source: Pinterest/russelwong)

A glamorous love story balancing cultural expectations, family pressure, and heartfelt romance, wrapped in humour and stunning visuals.

4. Your Place Or Mine


(Image Source: Pinterest/kfawzan050)

A warm, slow-burn romantic comedy that explores long-distance friendship, emotional comfort, and the quiet realisation of love.

5. 10 Things I Hate About You


(Image Source: Pinterest/heatherrose5895)

A witty teen romance filled with sharp dialogue, memorable moments, and the classic enemies-to-lovers charm that never gets old.

6. Sense And Sensibility


(Image Source: Pinterest/eskimisbirfotograf)

A graceful period romance about love, restraint, and emotional maturity, where feelings speak louder than words.

7. The Notebook


(Image Source: Pinterest/elizwildes)

A timeless love story that celebrates enduring passion, memory, and commitment, guaranteed to leave viewers teary-eyed.

8. Red, White & Royal Blue


(Image Source: Pinterest/matthewleahy85)

A refreshing modern romance blending politics, passion, and forbidden love, celebrating authenticity and emotional courage.

9. Before Sunrise


(Image Source: Pinterest/sainoopy)

An intimate, dialogue-driven love story unfolding over one magical night, capturing fleeting connections and emotional honesty.

10. My Best Friend’s Wedding


(Image Source: Pinterest/luferreira11)

A romantic comedy that flips traditional love tropes, exploring friendship, jealousy, and realising feelings too late.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Valentine's Week 2026 about?

Valentine's Week 2026 is a celebration of love through cinema, featuring a curated list of romantic films. It's an opportunity to enjoy movies with a partner, friends, or for self-love.

How many movies are recommended for Valentine's Week 2026?

The list includes 20 romantic films in total. This comprises 10 Bollywood movies and 10 Hollywood movies to suit different tastes.

What kind of themes can I expect in these Valentine's Week movies?

The films explore various shades of love, including humor, self-discovery, sacrifice, friendship, heartbreak, and enduring passion. They range from classic romances to modern love stories.

Are there any specific genres featured in the movie recommendations?

The recommendations cover a range of romantic genres, from comedies and dramas to period romances and cross-border love stories. There are also films focusing on teen romance and the complexities of modern relationships.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Feb 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Valentine's Week 2026 Romantic Movies Bollywood Love Films Hollywood Romance Movies
