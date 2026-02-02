Valentine’s Week 2026: Check Out The Full List Of Days From Rose Day To Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on February 14, which is globally associated with love, affection, and meaningful connections. Over time, this single-day celebration has evolved into a week-long observance known as Valentine’s Week, giving people more time and space to express their emotions in thoughtful ways.

Observed annually from February 7 to February 14, Valentine’s Week allows individuals to celebrate love not just romantically, but also through friendship, care, and appreciation. From exchanging roses to sharing heartfelt promises, each day of the week carries its own meaning and sentiment.

What Is Valentine’s Week?

Valentine’s Week is a themed celebration in February where each day symbolises a different expression of love and emotion. Rather than limiting affection to one day, people spread their feelings across the week through gestures, gifts, and words.

Friends, couples, and even families take part in these celebrations by sending wishes, giving small tokens of love, or simply spending quality time together. The idea is simple, celebrate relationships in all their forms and cherish the people who matter most.

Valentine’s Week 2026: Date And Day-Wise Calendar

In 2026, Valentine’s Week will begin on February 7 and conclude on February 14. Here is the complete date and day-wise calendar:

Rose Day: February 7, 2026 (Saturday)

February 7, 2026 (Saturday) Propose Day: February 8, 2026 (Sunday)

February 8, 2026 (Sunday) Chocolate Day: February 9, 2026 (Monday)

February 9, 2026 (Monday) Teddy Day: February 10, 2026 (Tuesday)

February 10, 2026 (Tuesday) Promise Day: February 11, 2026 (Wednesday)

February 11, 2026 (Wednesday) Hug Day: February 12, 2026 (Thursday)

February 12, 2026 (Thursday) Kiss Day: February 13, 2026 (Friday)

February 13, 2026 (Friday) Valentine’s Day: February 14, 2026 (Saturday)

Each of these days offers a unique opportunity to express affection, strengthen bonds, and create lasting memories.

Why Valentine’s Week Is Celebrated

Valentine’s Week is observed in honour of Saint Valentine, a figure long associated with love and compassion. Across the world, people use this week to pause from daily routines and focus on emotional connections.

The celebration serves as a reminder to express feelings that often go unspoken, whether it’s appreciation, care, gratitude, or love. For many, the week becomes a chance to reconnect, mend relationships, or simply celebrate togetherness.