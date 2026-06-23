Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Safe exercise requires gradual intensity, regular health check-ups.

The sudden death of 38-year-old Special Operations Group (SOG) officer Girish Bhatt of Uttarakhand Police during a gym workout has once again raised a troubling question: Is looking fit enough to guarantee good health? Experts say the answer is no. Even people who exercise regularly may be living with hidden health conditions that remain undetected until a medical emergency occurs.

According to reports, Girish Bhatt, who was posted in Champawat district, was exercising at a gym when his condition suddenly deteriorated and he collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The exact cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Why Are Seemingly Healthy People Facing Such Emergencies?

Following the incident, discussions about sudden deaths during exercise have intensified. Cardiologist Dr. Rachit Gulati told TOI that fitness and health are not always the same thing. A person may appear physically fit, have good muscle strength, and exercise regularly, yet still suffer from underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, blocked arteries, abnormal heart rhythms, cardiomyopathy, or inherited heart disorders.

Many heart conditions can remain silent for years without causing noticeable symptoms, making them difficult to detect without regular medical check-ups.

Does the Body Give Warning Signs?

Experts say that in many cases, the body sends warning signals before a major cardiac event, but these symptoms are often ignored or mistaken for normal workout fatigue.

Some important warning signs include:

Chest pain, tightness, or pressure during exercise

Unusual shortness of breath

Dizziness or feeling faint

Rapid, irregular, or pounding heartbeat

Excessive fatigue despite adequate rest

Unexplained nausea during workouts

Sudden weakness or reduced exercise tolerance

Passing out or near-fainting episodes

If any of these symptoms occur, exercising should be stopped immediately and medical advice should be sought.

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What Causes Sudden Death During Workouts?

Experts believe several factors can increase the risk of serious medical emergencies during exercise:

Starting intense workouts after a long period of inactivity

Exercising beyond personal limits to match others

High-intensity training without prior health screening

Dehydration and electrolyte imbalance

Exercising despite fever, infection, or illness

Undiagnosed heart disease

Excessive use of pre-workout stimulants or energy drinks

Lack of proper recovery between workouts

For people above 35 years of age, the risk is often linked to underlying coronary artery disease. In younger individuals, genetic heart conditions and abnormal heart rhythms are more commonly responsible.

Who Should Be Extra Careful?

Health experts recommend regular medical screening for people who:

Have a family history of heart disease or sudden cardiac death

Suffer from diabetes or high blood pressure

Are overweight or obese

Smoke or consume tobacco

Have high cholesterol levels

Have previously experienced chest discomfort or fainting episodes

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How To Exercise Safely

According to Dr. Gulati, safe fitness involves much more than simply working harder in the gym. Adequate sleep, hydration, proper nutrition, warm-up exercises, cool-down routines, and sufficient recovery time are all essential.

Experts also advise gradually increasing workout intensity rather than making sudden jumps in training volume. A routine health check-up, including blood pressure monitoring, cholesterol testing, and heart screening when advised by a doctor, can help identify hidden risks before they become life-threatening.

The incident serves as a reminder that while exercise is one of the best tools for maintaining health, listening to your body and recognizing warning signs is equally important. Fitness should not be measured only by physical appearance but also by overall cardiovascular and metabolic health.

This version is more news-feature style and adds medically accepted warning signs without speculating on the officer's cause of death.

Gym Workout Death: Police Officer Dies Suddenly While Exercising, Ignoring These Health Warnings Could Be DangerousDisclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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