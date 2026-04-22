Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleIranian Nurse Finds Inner Stability, Purpose In India Amid West Asia Tensions

Iranian Nurse Finds Inner Stability, Purpose In India Amid West Asia Tensions

Amid West Asia tensions, an Iranian nurse in India finds strength through yoga and service, staying grounded despite rising tensions and distance from family back home.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Artist Bita Roosta sought inner balance amid global tensions.
  • Social media led her to Sadhguru and spiritual transformation.
  • She volunteered, translated teachings, and studied Indian culture.
  • Yoga helped her manage anxiety and embrace uncertainty.

As geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States continue to cast a shadow of uncertainty, individuals far from home are grappling with anxiety and emotional strain. For 29-year-old Bita Roosta, currently in India, the crisis is deeply personal. With her family back home and communication often uncertain, she navigates the emotional toll of distance while seeking inner balance through a unique journey of self-discovery.

Bita, a trained NICU nurse and artist, had built a life that blended compassion with creativity. From caring for newborns to exploring painting, murals, and relief sculptures, her life appeared fulfilling. Yet, she found herself confronting a quiet sense of incompleteness that gradually pushed her toward deeper introspection.

A Search That Began With A Moment Online

Her turning point came unexpectedly through social media. “One day, I was just scrolling on Instagram and a video of Sadhguru popped up... it felt like he was talking to me directly,” she said. That brief encounter led her to explore his teachings further, eventually drawing her to the Isha Yoga Center for a residential program focused on inner transformation.

Before arriving, she participated in Inner Engineering, a program designed to align body, mind, emotions, and energy. The experience marked a significant shift in her perspective. Watching Mahashivratri celebrations live reportedly left a strong impression on her and she recalled feeling “some kind of powerful energy... that I want to be part of.” What began as curiosity soon evolved into commitment, leading her to volunteer at the ashram.

Immersion, Culture & A Deeper Connection

Determined to extend her journey, Bita enrolled in Sadhanapada, a seven-month residential program offering immersive spiritual practice and service. During this time, she contributed to the Global Languages team by translating teachings into Persian, aiming to make them accessible to people in her home country.

Her work also involved translating the Mahabharat series, offering her deeper insights into Indian culture. “I got to translate the Mahabharat series... and I learned so many things about Indian culture,” she shared. Experiencing festivals firsthand added another layer to her understanding. “It was so interesting... reading about it and then actually experiencing it in the celebrations.”

Through her studies, she also discovered historical and cultural links between India and Iran, including references to shared heritage. “The connection (between India and Iran) has been there from thousands of years ago,” she noted.

Finding Strength Amid Distance, Uncertainty

While her inner journey unfolded, the situation back home grew increasingly tense. The inability to consistently reach her family added to her distress. “When things suddenly got intense... it was quite disturbing,” Bita admitted.

Despite these challenges, she found a way to remain emotionally steady. “I was worried, but at the same time, it was not taking over me,” she said. “I just tried to stay present.” Her response reflects a shift from anxiety to awareness—an approach she attributes to her daily practices.

Bita says: "Yoga hasn't made life easier superficially. The crisis in Iran is still painful, and I still can't reach my family easily. But it's changed how I face that pain. Spending time in the temples, staying with my sadhana, and keeping myself rooted in daily life have shown me that not everything can or needs to be controlled. It was a great reminder that life happens on a much bigger scale than my personal conflicts."

Related Video

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

What led Bita Roosta to explore Sadhguru's teachings?

Bita stumbled upon a video of Sadhguru on social media that resonated deeply with her, prompting her to explore his teachings further.

What kind of programs did Bita participate in at the Isha Yoga Center?

She participated in Inner Engineering, a program for inner transformation, and later enrolled in Sadhanapada, a seven-month immersive spiritual practice and service program.

How did Bita contribute during her time at the Isha Yoga Center?

Bita volunteered by translating Sadhguru's teachings into Persian for her home country and also translated the Mahabharat series, gaining insights into Indian culture.

How has Bita managed her anxiety amidst geopolitical tensions and difficulty contacting her family?

Bita attributes her ability to remain emotionally steady to her daily spiritual practices, which help her stay present and aware rather than overwhelmed by worry.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 22 Apr 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran-US War Sadhguru Isha Iran Talks Nurse India Story
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Iranian Nurse Finds Inner Stability, Purpose In India Amid West Asia Tensions
Iranian Nurse Finds Inner Stability, Purpose In India Amid West Asia Tensions
Lifestyle
When Is Vat Savitri Vrat In 2026? Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And All About This Sacred Fast
When Is Vat Savitri Vrat In 2026? Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And All About This Sacred Fast
Lifestyle
World Earth Day 2026: 7 Simple Everyday Practices That Can Make A Big Impact On The Planet
World Earth Day 2026: 7 Simple Everyday Practices That Can Make A Big Impact On The Planet
Lifestyle
World Earth Day 2026 | Theme Calls For Action On Climate Crisis: Know History, Significance And More
World Earth Day 2026 | Theme Calls For Action On Climate Crisis: Know History, Significance And More
Advertisement

Videos

SECURITY: Massive Breach in U.S. Nuclear Safety as Senior Official Discloses Arsenal Secrets
TRIBUTE: PM Modi and Amit Shah Honor 26 Innocent Lives Lost in Baisaran Valley
RELIGION: Gates of Kedarnath Dham Reopen Amid Vedic Chants and Traditional Rituals
PROTEST: Anti-U.S. Sentiments Surge as Iranians Rally Behind
ESCALATION: Iran Labels U.S. Hormuz Blockade an
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget