Iranian Nurse Finds Inner Stability, Purpose In India Amid West Asia Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Artist Bita Roosta sought inner balance amid global tensions.

Social media led her to Sadhguru and spiritual transformation.

She volunteered, translated teachings, and studied Indian culture.

Yoga helped her manage anxiety and embrace uncertainty.

As geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States continue to cast a shadow of uncertainty, individuals far from home are grappling with anxiety and emotional strain. For 29-year-old Bita Roosta, currently in India, the crisis is deeply personal. With her family back home and communication often uncertain, she navigates the emotional toll of distance while seeking inner balance through a unique journey of self-discovery.

Bita, a trained NICU nurse and artist, had built a life that blended compassion with creativity. From caring for newborns to exploring painting, murals, and relief sculptures, her life appeared fulfilling. Yet, she found herself confronting a quiet sense of incompleteness that gradually pushed her toward deeper introspection.

A Search That Began With A Moment Online

Her turning point came unexpectedly through social media. “One day, I was just scrolling on Instagram and a video of Sadhguru popped up... it felt like he was talking to me directly,” she said. That brief encounter led her to explore his teachings further, eventually drawing her to the Isha Yoga Center for a residential program focused on inner transformation.

Before arriving, she participated in Inner Engineering, a program designed to align body, mind, emotions, and energy. The experience marked a significant shift in her perspective. Watching Mahashivratri celebrations live reportedly left a strong impression on her and she recalled feeling “some kind of powerful energy... that I want to be part of.” What began as curiosity soon evolved into commitment, leading her to volunteer at the ashram.

Immersion, Culture & A Deeper Connection

Determined to extend her journey, Bita enrolled in Sadhanapada, a seven-month residential program offering immersive spiritual practice and service. During this time, she contributed to the Global Languages team by translating teachings into Persian, aiming to make them accessible to people in her home country.

Her work also involved translating the Mahabharat series, offering her deeper insights into Indian culture. “I got to translate the Mahabharat series... and I learned so many things about Indian culture,” she shared. Experiencing festivals firsthand added another layer to her understanding. “It was so interesting... reading about it and then actually experiencing it in the celebrations.”

Through her studies, she also discovered historical and cultural links between India and Iran, including references to shared heritage. “The connection (between India and Iran) has been there from thousands of years ago,” she noted.

Finding Strength Amid Distance, Uncertainty

While her inner journey unfolded, the situation back home grew increasingly tense. The inability to consistently reach her family added to her distress. “When things suddenly got intense... it was quite disturbing,” Bita admitted.

Despite these challenges, she found a way to remain emotionally steady. “I was worried, but at the same time, it was not taking over me,” she said. “I just tried to stay present.” Her response reflects a shift from anxiety to awareness—an approach she attributes to her daily practices.

Bita says: "Yoga hasn't made life easier superficially. The crisis in Iran is still painful, and I still can't reach my family easily. But it's changed how I face that pain. Spending time in the temples, staying with my sadhana, and keeping myself rooted in daily life have shown me that not everything can or needs to be controlled. It was a great reminder that life happens on a much bigger scale than my personal conflicts."