Ahead of her ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday morning paid a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu. Following the customary meeting, she was scheduled to attend the Union Cabinet meeting before presenting the Union Budget 2026–27.

For the big day, Sitharaman opted for a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, in a rich plum hue, paying tribute to Tamil Nadu’s centuries-old weaving tradition.

Budget 2026: A Graceful Handloom Statement

For today’s Budget presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament complex donned in a simple Kanjivaram silk saree in rich plum and wine tones. The checked weave, paired with a golden and dark wine-hued border adorned with traditional motifs, gave the saree a refined, ceremonial presence. She paired it with a mustard yellow full-sleeve blouse, adding warmth to the ensemble. A small bindi, and earrings kept the look restrained and purposeful. Draped neatly over her shoulders was a charcoal-grey shawl, enhancing the composed silhouette.

Completing the moment, she carried the iconic 'bahi-khata', a tablet wrapped in red cloth embossed with the national emblem, reinforcing continuity and tradition.

(Image Source: PTI)

Over the years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Day appearances have drawn attention not only for unveiling the economic roadmap, but also for her symbolic saree statements. Her sartorial choices consistently reflect a respect for Indian handlooms, regional textiles, and understated elegance.

A Look Back At Her Budget Sarees Over The Years

2025: White Silk With Madhubani Art

For her eighth Union Budget in 2025, Sitharaman chose a white silk saree with a golden border, beautifully highlighted with Madhubani artwork. Paired with a red blouse and minimal jewellery, the look reflected her continued preference for traditional art forms and handloom aesthetics.

2024: White And Magenta Elegance

During the 2024 Budget session, she opted for a white and magenta silk saree accentuated by golden motifs along the border. The colour combination struck a balance between simplicity and quiet sophistication, staying true to her signature style.

Interim Budget: Blue Tussar Silk

For the interim Budget, the Finance Minister wore a blue tussar silk handloom saree. Known for its textured fabric and natural sheen, the choice once again underlined her long-standing support for India’s handloom heritage.

2023: Red Saree With Temple Border

In 2023, Sitharaman appeared in a red saree featuring a traditional temple-style border in black and gold. The rich detailing and classic design made it one of her more striking Budget Day looks.

2022: Bomkai From Odisha

Another notable appearance in 2022 saw her wearing a Bomkai saree from Odisha, styled in earthy brown tones with an off-white border. The handcrafted patterns subtly highlighted regional textile traditions.

2021: Pochampally From Telangana

For the 2021 Budget, she chose a red and off-white Pochampally saree. The iconic geometric ikat patterns showcased one of India’s most recognised handloom styles.

2020: Yellow-Gold Silk With Blue Border

In 2020, Sitharaman stood out in a yellow-gold silk saree paired with a contrasting blue border. The bright palette marked a memorable visual during a year of economic uncertainty.

Her First Budget: Pink Mangalgiri

For her first Budget presentation, she wore a pink Mangalgiri saree with a golden border, a look that became iconic with the introduction of the traditional bahi-khata, replacing the briefcase.