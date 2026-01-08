Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival 2026 is all set to return with its 7th edition from January 9 to 11 in the city of lakes, promising a powerful celebration of voices, imagination and human connection. With an exciting mix of celebrated performers, master storytellers, musicians and emerging voices from India and across the world, the festival continues its mission of reviving the ancient art of oral storytelling in a deeply engaging and immersive format.

Star-Studded Lineup Sets The Stage

The Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival 2026 will feature an impressive celebrity lineup led by National Award-winning actor Divya Dutta and acclaimed theatre and film star Rajit Kapur, joined by musician-actor Meiyang Chang performing with his band. The festival will also showcase performances by Danish Husain, Arif Zakaria, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Mayur Kalbag, international storytellers Maia Ganatra, Mikka Chesron, and the Sanjukta Sinha Dance Company, presenting their evocative production Shifting Sands.

A Festival Rooted In Storytelling’s Purest Form

Sharing her excitement, Divya Dutta described the festival as a space where performance becomes most honest through the bond between the teller and the listener. The Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival continues to nurture this intimate connection by offering stories that rely solely on voice, imagination and presence, free from filters and distractions.

Honours Unveiled: Celebrating Master Storytellers

A defining feature of the festival is ‘Honours Unveiled’, a carefully curated segment dedicated to recognising lifelong contributions to oral storytelling. Introduced in the fifth edition, this honour celebrates those who have preserved cultural memory, language and lived histories through the spoken word, reinforcing the festival’s belief in storytelling as a living and transformative art form.

Three Days Of Immersive Experiences

Day One (Jan 9): Contemporary, folkloric and satirical narratives by Mayur Kalbag, Maia Ganatra, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Rajit Kapur and the Sanjukta Sinha Dance Company.

Contemporary, folkloric and satirical narratives by Mayur Kalbag, Maia Ganatra, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Rajit Kapur and the Sanjukta Sinha Dance Company. Day Two (Jan 10): Focus on legacy and lived histories with the Honouring of Master Storytellers, followed by performances from Danish Husain, Colonel R.K. Sharma, Arif Zakaria and Meiyang Chang with his band.

Focus on legacy and lived histories with the Honouring of Master Storytellers, followed by performances from Danish Husain, Colonel R.K. Sharma, Arif Zakaria and Meiyang Chang with his band. Day Three (Jan 11): Autobiographical stories, classical epics, international storytelling and a grand finale featuring Divya Dutta and a musical sufi performance by Aanchal Sriwastav.

Children’s Stage And Community Engagement

(Image Source: Instagram/@udaipurtales)

Strengthening its digital presence, Readmio joins as the Official Digital Partner of the Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival 2026, supporting its outreach initiatives. A dedicated children’s stage will host sessions, open mics and school performances, alongside the 6th Annual Storytelling Competition, giving young voices a national platform and exclusive opportunities on the Readmio app.

Inclusion, Accessibility, And Participation

Staying true to its inclusive spirit, the festival will feature sign-language interpreters, participation from visually impaired students, and a moving performance by inmates of Udaipur Central Jail. The open platform Jamghat will run daily, inviting homemakers, students and first-time performers to share their stories and talent with the community.

Tickets And Festival Legacy

Tickets for the Udaipur Tales International Storytelling Festival 2026 go live on BookMyShow, starting at ₹250. Founded in 2017 by Sushmita Singha and Salil Bhandari, the festival has evolved into a cultural movement that continues to unite people through stories that transcend borders and generations.