World Tourism Day 2025: Why Does Kerala Referred To As 'God’s Own Country'? Know Here

World Tourism Day 2025 is being celebrated across the globe today, highlighting the importance of travel in connecting cultures, supporting economies, and fostering global unity. India, with its diverse heritage and natural beauty, continues to stand out as one of the world’s most sought-after destinations. Among its many jewels, Kerala, often called God’s Own Country, remains an unmatched favorite for travellers.

Kerala: Nature’s Canvas In India

Nestled along the Malabar Coast, Kerala has long been celebrated for its breathtaking scenery and cultural richness. With its lush green hills, serene backwaters, pristine beaches, and vibrant festivals, the state offers a mix of experiences rarely found in one place. The variety of landscapes, tea gardens in Munnar, houseboat cruises in Alleppey, and sun-soaked shores of Kovalam, makes Kerala a complete package for both leisure and adventure seekers.

The Story Behind ‘God’s Own Country’

The title God’s Own Country is deeply rooted in both mythology and modern history. According to ancient legends, Kerala was created by Sage Parshurama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who reclaimed the land from the sea with his axe. Another myth tells the story of King Mahabali, whose reign of prosperity and harmony is remembered every year during the grand Onam festival.

In modern times, the phrase was popularised in 1989 when ad professional Walter Mendez coined the tagline for Kerala Tourism. It transformed the state’s image globally, helping it rise as one of India’s top travel destinations.

What Makes Kerala Special

Kerala’s charm lies in its diversity. The state boasts a high literacy rate, a progressive social fabric, and a deep-rooted cultural heritage that continues to attract global attention. Its backwaters lined with palm trees, spice plantations with lingering aromas, and Ayurvedic traditions that promote holistic wellness make it a truly unique experience for visitors.

From savoring traditional dishes like Puttu and Kadala Curry or Kerala Prawn Curry to witnessing art forms such as Kathakali and Theyyam, every corner of Kerala narrates a story of tradition, resilience, and beauty.