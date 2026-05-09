Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom World Migratory Bird Day highlights bird conservation and habitat preservation.

Chilika Lake, Nalsarovar, Sundarbans host diverse migratory birds.

Kumarakom and Eaglenest sanctuaries offer rich avian biodiversity.

These locations showcase migratory birds' incredible annual journeys.

Every year, World Migratory Bird Day is observed globally to raise awareness about the importance of protecting migratory birds and preserving their natural habitats. Celebrated on May 9 this year, the day highlights the incredible journeys made by birds across continents and reminds people of the need to safeguard wetlands, forests, and ecosystems that support their survival.

Migratory birds travel thousands of kilometres every year in search of warmer climates, food, and breeding grounds. From the icy landscapes of Siberia to the wetlands of India, these birds follow ancient migration routes that have existed for centuries.

Here are some of the most beautiful places in India where bird lovers can witness the magic of migratory birds in their natural habitat.

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Chilika Lake, Odisha

(Image Source: Canva)

One of Odisha’s most breathtaking attractions, Chilika Lake is among the largest brackish water lagoons in the world. During winter, the lake transforms into a paradise for birdwatchers as thousands of migratory birds arrive here from distant regions. Nalabana, Birds Island, and Mangalajodi are some of the most popular spots for birdwatching in the region.

Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary, Gujarat

(Image Source: x/GujaratTourism)

Located near Ahmedabad, the Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary becomes a lively refuge for migratory birds from October to March. The vast wetland attracts several species of waterfowls arriving from colder parts of the world, including Siberia.

The sanctuary is home to flamingos, pelicans, Brahminy ducks, purple moorhens, herons, grebes, and crakes. Early mornings are considered the best time to visit, as the calm waters and rising sun create the perfect setting for birdwatching. Special sunrise boat rides add to the charm of the experience.

Sundarban National Park, West Bengal

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Known globally for its Royal Bengal Tigers, Sundarban National Park is also a haven for bird enthusiasts. The dense mangroves and river channels create a rich ecosystem that supports nearly 248 bird species, including several migratory birds. Birdwatchers visiting the Sundarbans may come across herons, storks, cormorants, sandpipers, seagulls, curlews, and white-eyed pochards.

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Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Kerala

(Image Source: x/ KeralaTourism)

Set against the serene backdrop of Vembanad Lake, the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary is one of Kerala’s most peaceful birdwatching destinations. Surrounded by lush greenery and calm backwaters, the sanctuary welcomes many migratory birds during the winter season. Visitors can spot pond herons, egrets, owls, cuckoos, and water ducks among several other bird species.

Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary is often described as a hidden gem for bird lovers. The sanctuary is known for its remarkable biodiversity and is home to nearly 454 bird species, making it one of India’s top birdwatching destinations.

Its untouched wilderness and dense forests attract bird enthusiasts from around the world. The sanctuary gained international attention for its rich avian life and even hosted a bird festival in 2014, strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s reputation as a paradise for birdwatchers.