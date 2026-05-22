Severe heatwave conditions with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in North India are making daily life difficult. People are seeking relief in cooler locations.
Escape Delhi's Extreme Heat With These Budget-Friendly Hill Stations Perfect For A Summer Escape
From Mussoorie to Gulmarg, these cool and budget-friendly destinations near Delhi offer scenic views, pleasant weather, adventure, and relief from extreme summer heat.
- Northern India faces severe heatwave with temperatures exceeding 45°C.
- Seeking cooler destinations, families plan short vacations from Delhi NCR.
- Mussoorie, Chakrata, and Rishikesh offer relief and budget-friendly options.
- Ladakh's Khardung La and Spiti Valley provide snow and cold desert experiences.
Severe heatwave conditions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and several parts of North India have made daily life difficult for people. Temperatures in many cities have already crossed 45 degrees Celsius, while hot winds and warm nights continue to increase discomfort.
Amid the scorching summer, many people are planning short vacations with their families to places where they can enjoy cool weather, scenic mountains, and a peaceful atmosphere. The good news is that several beautiful destinations are located just a few hours away from Delhi NCR and can also be explored on a budget.
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Mussoorie Remains A Summer Favourite
Mussoorie continues to be one of the most preferred hill stations during summer. With the development of the New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, reaching Mussoorie has become much easier than before, and travellers can now reach the destination within 3.5 to 4 hours.
The temperature here remains significantly lower than Delhi, making the weather pleasant throughout the season. Popular attractions include Kempty Falls, Mall Road, and Gun Hill. Cool evening winds and cloud-covered hills provide instant relief from the intense heat.
Chakrata For A Peaceful Getaway
If you want to stay away from crowded tourist spots, Chakrata can be a perfect option. Surrounded by deodar and oak forests, this quiet hill station is known for its natural beauty and cool climate.
Tiger Falls is among the most popular attractions for visitors coming to the region.
Rishikesh Offers Adventure And Relaxation
Although Rishikesh is not a hill station, it is considered one of the best summer destinations for those seeking relief from the heat. Located on the banks of the Ganga River, the city offers cool breezes along with exciting adventure activities.
Tourists can enjoy river rafting, camping, and the famous Ganga Aarti. Rishikesh is also considered budget-friendly as accommodation and food expenses are comparatively affordable.
Khardung La For Snow Even In Summer
Those who wish to experience snow even during the summer months can plan a trip to Khardung La in Ladakh. Counted among the world’s highest motorable roads, Khardung La remains covered in snow during May and June as well.
However, tourists need to obtain permits before visiting the area. Due to the high altitude, people may experience oxygen-related issues, making health precautions extremely important.
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Spiti Valley’s Cold Desert Charm
Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh is often referred to as a cold desert. Snow-covered mountains, peaceful surroundings, and chilly winds make it a unique summer destination.
Places like Kunzum Pass and Chandratal Lake add to the valley’s breathtaking beauty. Snow can still be seen in several areas during May and June.
Gulmarg Stays Cool During Summers
Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir remains cool and scenic even during peak summer months. Its green valleys and snow-covered peaks continue to attract tourists from across the country.
Visitors can also enjoy snow activities in some higher regions during the summer season.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are people looking for cool destinations from Delhi NCR?
Which hill station near Delhi is now easier to reach?
Mussoorie has become much easier to access, with travel time reduced to 3.5 to 4 hours due to the New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.
Are there any destinations where I can experience snow in summer?
Yes, Khardung La in Ladakh remains covered in snow during May and June. Spiti Valley and Gulmarg also offer snow-covered landscapes.
What are some budget-friendly options for a summer getaway from Delhi?
Rishikesh is considered budget-friendly with affordable accommodation and food. Mussoorie and Chakrata also offer options that can be explored on a budget.