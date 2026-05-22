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HomeLifestyleTravelEscape Delhi's Extreme Heat With These Budget-Friendly Hill Stations Perfect For A Summer Escape

Escape Delhi's Extreme Heat With These Budget-Friendly Hill Stations Perfect For A Summer Escape

From Mussoorie to Gulmarg, these cool and budget-friendly destinations near Delhi offer scenic views, pleasant weather, adventure, and relief from extreme summer heat.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 22 May 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Northern India faces severe heatwave with temperatures exceeding 45°C.
  • Seeking cooler destinations, families plan short vacations from Delhi NCR.
  • Mussoorie, Chakrata, and Rishikesh offer relief and budget-friendly options.
  • Ladakh's Khardung La and Spiti Valley provide snow and cold desert experiences.

Severe heatwave conditions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and several parts of North India have made daily life difficult for people. Temperatures in many cities have already crossed 45 degrees Celsius, while hot winds and warm nights continue to increase discomfort.

Amid the scorching summer, many people are planning short vacations with their families to places where they can enjoy cool weather, scenic mountains, and a peaceful atmosphere. The good news is that several beautiful destinations are located just a few hours away from Delhi NCR and can also be explored on a budget.

ALSO READ: 7 Stunning Tourist Destinations That Don't Allow Mobile Phones

Mussoorie Remains A Summer Favourite

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Mussoorie continues to be one of the most preferred hill stations during summer. With the development of the New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, reaching Mussoorie has become much easier than before, and travellers can now reach the destination within 3.5 to 4 hours.

The temperature here remains significantly lower than Delhi, making the weather pleasant throughout the season. Popular attractions include Kempty Falls, Mall Road, and Gun Hill. Cool evening winds and cloud-covered hills provide instant relief from the intense heat.

Chakrata For A Peaceful Getaway

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

If you want to stay away from crowded tourist spots, Chakrata can be a perfect option. Surrounded by deodar and oak forests, this quiet hill station is known for its natural beauty and cool climate.

Tiger Falls is among the most popular attractions for visitors coming to the region.

Rishikesh Offers Adventure And Relaxation

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Although Rishikesh is not a hill station, it is considered one of the best summer destinations for those seeking relief from the heat. Located on the banks of the Ganga River, the city offers cool breezes along with exciting adventure activities.

Tourists can enjoy river rafting, camping, and the famous Ganga Aarti. Rishikesh is also considered budget-friendly as accommodation and food expenses are comparatively affordable.

Khardung La For Snow Even In Summer

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Those who wish to experience snow even during the summer months can plan a trip to Khardung La in Ladakh. Counted among the world’s highest motorable roads, Khardung La remains covered in snow during May and June as well.

However, tourists need to obtain permits before visiting the area. Due to the high altitude, people may experience oxygen-related issues, making health precautions extremely important.

ALSO READ: Budget Traveller | How To Plan A Cheap Goa Trip In Summer 2026

Spiti Valley’s Cold Desert Charm

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh is often referred to as a cold desert. Snow-covered mountains, peaceful surroundings, and chilly winds make it a unique summer destination.

Places like Kunzum Pass and Chandratal Lake add to the valley’s breathtaking beauty. Snow can still be seen in several areas during May and June.

Gulmarg Stays Cool During Summers

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir remains cool and scenic even during peak summer months. Its green valleys and snow-covered peaks continue to attract tourists from across the country.

Visitors can also enjoy snow activities in some higher regions during the summer season.

Before You Go

Breaking News: US Naval Blockade Challenged as Multiple Ships Exit Iranian Ports Amid Hormuz Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are people looking for cool destinations from Delhi NCR?

Severe heatwave conditions with temperatures crossing 45 degrees Celsius in North India are making daily life difficult. People are seeking relief in cooler locations.

Which hill station near Delhi is now easier to reach?

Mussoorie has become much easier to access, with travel time reduced to 3.5 to 4 hours due to the New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Are there any destinations where I can experience snow in summer?

Yes, Khardung La in Ladakh remains covered in snow during May and June. Spiti Valley and Gulmarg also offer snow-covered landscapes.

What are some budget-friendly options for a summer getaway from Delhi?

Rishikesh is considered budget-friendly with affordable accommodation and food. Mussoorie and Chakrata also offer options that can be explored on a budget.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Places To Visit In Summer Summer Vacation Destinations Places Near Delhi Hill Stations Near Delhi NCR ABP Live Budget Traveller Summer Destinations Near Delhi Affordable Summer Vacations ABP Live Budget Tr
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