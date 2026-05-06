Summer Vacation 2026: 5 Kids-Friendly Places In India Perfect For Family Trip

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manali offers snow, adventure, and family comfort with varied activities.

Ooty provides predictable weather, scenic views, and relaxed family travel.

Coorg presents a nature-filled getaway with easy itineraries for families.

Mahabaleshwar is a quick, budget-friendly option with scenic viewpoints.

Jim Corbett promises a thrilling wildlife adventure for curious kids.

As summer vacations begin, families across the country start planning that much-awaited getaway. India, with its diverse landscapes and climates, offers countless options, but when travelling with kids, the destination needs to strike the right balance between fun, comfort, and safety.

Whether it’s playing in the snow, spotting wildlife, or simply unwinding in nature, these destinations offer something for every age group. Here are some of the best kids-friendly places in India that promise a memorable summer holiday.

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Manali: Snow, Adventure, And Family Comfort

(Image Source: Manali)

Best time to visit: April to June (10°C to 25°C)

Manali continues to be a favourite among families for its easy accessibility, pleasant weather, and wide range of activities. It offers the rare combination of relaxation and adventure, making it ideal for both kids and adults. From scenic drives to cool mountain air, the experience feels refreshing right from the start.

Families can visit Rohtang Pass for snow experiences, though planning ahead is essential due to permits and crowds. Solang Valley offers a more relaxed setting with open spaces, ropeways, and light adventure activities. Calm spots like Hadimba Temple and Old Manali provide a slower pace, while river rafting, cable car rides, and simple riverside walks ensure there’s never a dull moment.

Ooty: Calm, Scenic, And Easy For Families

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Best time to visit: March to June (15°C to 25°C)

Ooty stands out for its predictable weather and well-structured travel experience, making it especially comfortable for families with young kids or elderly members. The short distances between attractions mean less time travelling and more time enjoying.

A visit to Ooty Lake allows families to unwind with boating and small activities, while the Botanical Garden is perfect for relaxed walks and picnics. The toy train ride through the Nilgiri hills adds a touch of excitement for children, and visits to tea estates offer both scenic beauty and a learning experience. With safe walking paths and minimal rush, Ooty keeps things simple yet enjoyable.

Coorg: Nature-Filled Getaway For All Ages

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Best time to visit: March to June

Coorg offers a refreshing escape into greenery, making it a great choice for families who prefer a quieter, nature-focused vacation. Its easy itineraries and relaxed pace make it particularly suitable for travelling with kids.

Families can explore Abbey Falls for quick scenic stops, enjoy sunsets at Raja’s Seat, or visit Dubare Elephant Camp for an interactive experience with elephants. Coffee plantation tours add an educational element, while short treks and light river activities ensure kids stay engaged without feeling overwhelmed.

Mahabaleshwar: Short, Sweet, And Family-Friendly

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Best time to visit: March to June

Mahabaleshwar remains a popular summer escape, especially for families looking for a quick and budget-friendly trip. Its pleasant climate and compact layout make it easy to explore without long travel hours.

Venna Lake serves as the central hub for boating and casual outings, while viewpoints like Arthur’s Seat and Elephant’s Head Point offer scenic breaks. Mapro Garden adds a fun stop with food and open spaces. Activities like horse riding, strawberry picking, and short drives between viewpoints keep the itinerary light and enjoyable for kids.

Jim Corbett: A Wild Adventure For Curious Kids

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Best time to visit: November to June (summer for best sightings)

For families looking to add a sense of adventure to their vacation, Jim Corbett offers an exciting wildlife experience. It combines learning with thrill, making it especially engaging for children.

Jeep safaris through zones like Dhikala and Bijrani provide a chance to spot animals in their natural habitat. Alongside this, bird watching offers a quieter activity that introduces kids to nature in a meaningful way. The structured and guided environment ensures safety while keeping the experience immersive.