Sara Tendulkar Named Brand Ambassador For Australia’s $130 Million Global Tourism Campaign

Sara Tendulkar, a wellness advocate and entrepreneur, has been announced as the face of Tourism Australia’s latest 'Come and Say G'day' campaign tailored for the Indian market, as the Australian Government prepares to roll out a new $130 million global initiative encouraging international travellers to plan and book holidays to Australia.

The campaign, a follow-up to the successful 'Come and Say G'day' initiative, was first previewed in a teaser by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his recent visit to China. The second chapter will officially launch in China on August 7, with the new creative gradually expanding to other major international markets by the end of the year.

In the upcoming series of TV and online video advertisements, brand ambassador Ruby the Roo will return, this time joined by a line-up of celebrities familiar to audiences in the United States, United Kingdom, China, India, and Japan.

Joining wellness advocate Sara Tendulkar, who represents India in the campaign, are Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin for the US, TV cook and food writer Nigella Lawson for the UK, actor Yosh Yu for China, and comedian Abareru-kun for Japan. Australian actor Thomas Weatherall will also appear in the campaign.

The upcoming phase expands on the original global ‘Come and Say G’day’ campaign, which first launched in October 2022. Featuring Ruby the Roo, the initial edition was well-received and notably increased global interest in travelling to Australia.

With international tourism steadily recovering, Australia is forecasting a record 10 million overseas arrivals in 2026, increasing to 11.8 million by 2029. The campaign, which will run for two years, will bring the Federal Government’s total investment in the initiative to $255 million since 2022.

According to the government, each dollar invested in tourism marketing returns $14 to the economy and supports over 7,00,000 jobs and 360,000 businesses. The Albanese Government says it remains committed to growing the industry and achieving new milestones.

Tourism Australia has released a compilation of the five new TV ads, along with the full versions of the US and China commercials.

Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell said, "The previous campaign struck a chord with visitors, with Ruby the Roo bounding into the imagination of countless guests, encouraging them to book a holiday down under. I know this iteration, featuring popular talent like Robert Irwin, will be a smash. Tourism is the lifeblood of so many communities right around the country and creates hundreds of thousands of jobs. Come and Say G'day is bringing more visitors to our shores, creating more jobs and growing our economy,"

Assistant Minister for Tourism Nita Green added, "Supporting our tourism industry means supporting the jobs in Australia that rely on it. This next chapter of Come and Say G'day will do just that. It's energetic, funny and heart-warming, and highlights Australia's iconic places and the memories you can make by visiting them. I can't wait to see the campaign launched across key markets and bring more visitors to every part of Australia,"

This initiative forms a key component of Tourism Australia's wider international strategy, backed by various programs focused on boosting inbound tourism and helping Australian businesses strengthen their presence in global markets.