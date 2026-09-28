Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Religious tourism comprises nearly half of India's overnight trips.

Most domestic trips are short, making pilgrimages budget-friendly.

Economical pilgrimages involve smart choices for travel, stay, food.

Religious tourism continues to be a major part of India's domestic travel landscape. According to a government survey covering July 2025 to June 2026, around 48% of overnight trips in India were undertaken for religious or pilgrimage purposes. In simple terms, this means that among 100 domestic trips where travellers stayed away from home for at least one night, around 48 were connected to religious travel. However, the figure does not mean that 48% of Indians travelled for religious purposes or that 48% of India's total tourism spending came from religious tourism. It refers specifically to the share of overnight trips undertaken for religious or pilgrimage reasons. For budget travellers, the data also highlights an interesting trend , many domestic journeys are relatively short, making pilgrimage trips easier to plan without spending a fortune.

What Does The 48% Data Mean?

Religious and pilgrimage travel accounted for nearly half of India's overnight trips during the survey period. The survey found that religious travel was a major reason for overnight journeys in both rural and urban areas, showing the widespread importance of pilgrimage travel across the country. India's religious tourism circuit includes destinations such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Haridwar, Ujjain, Puri and several other cities that attract visitors throughout the year. Most Domestic Trips Are Short . For travellers trying to keep expenses under control, the duration of a trip can make a big difference. According to the survey, around 80% of trips lasted five days or less. The average trip also involved around two people. This makes short pilgrimage journeys a practical option for budget-conscious travellers. Instead of planning a week-long holiday, travellers can create a one-, two- or three-day itinerary around a particular destination.

How To Plan A Religious Trip On A Budget

A pilgrimage does not necessarily have to involve expensive hotels, flights or elaborate itineraries. With some planning, travellers can keep their expenses under control.

1. Choose Train Or Bus Over Flights

For domestic pilgrimage trips, trains and buses can often be more economical options than flights. The survey also found differences in transport preferences, with buses being more commonly used in rural areas and trains more commonly used by urban travellers. Check different routes and timings before booking and compare the overall travel time with the cost.

2. Travel Outside Peak Dates

Major religious festivals and important pilgrimage dates can attract huge crowds. If your schedule is flexible, travelling outside peak periods can make it easier to find affordable accommodation and transport. It can also mean shorter queues at popular religious sites.

3. Look For Budget Accommodation

You don't necessarily need a premium hotel for a short pilgrimage. Depending on the destination, travellers can look at budget hotels, guesthouses, hostels, dharamshalas or accommodation provided by religious institutions, where available. Always check the location, facilities and reviews before booking.

4. Use Local Public Transport

Transportation within a city can quickly increase the cost of a trip. Use city buses, metro services, shared autos or other public transport wherever practical. For destinations where major attractions are located close to each other, walking can also help save money.

5. Keep The Itinerary Short

A short itinerary can be particularly useful for budget travellers. Instead of adding several unrelated attractions, focus on the main pilgrimage site and a few nearby places. A carefully planned two- or three-day itinerary can help control accommodation, food and local transportation costs.

6. Eat At Local Restaurants

Food is another area where travellers can easily overspend. For a budget trip, look for clean local eateries and reasonably priced restaurants instead of choosing restaurants aimed specifically at tourists. Trying local food can also become part of the travel experience.

7. Book Transport And Stays Early

Popular religious destinations can become extremely busy during weekends, holidays and festival periods. Booking trains, buses and accommodation in advance can help you avoid limited availability and potentially higher last-minute prices.

8. Combine Nearby Destinations

One of the easiest ways to get more out of a budget trip is to combine destinations that are geographically close. For example, travellers can plan a circuit around multiple nearby temples, ghats, religious sites or heritage attractions instead of making separate journeys on different occasions. This can help make better use of transportation expenses.

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Budget-Friendly Religious Destinations To Consider

For travellers starting out from Delhi, several iconic pilgrimage towns are easily accessible for a short getaway without heavy spending . If you are looking for a short domestic trip, several Indian destinations can be considered for a pilgrimage-focused itinerary.

Varanasi: Located roughly 800 km from Delhi, Varanasi can work well for a short trip because several major attractions, ghats, and temples can be covered within a compact itinerary. The average budget for a weekend trip from Delhi is around Rs 3,500–Rs 5,500.

Ayodhya: Situated about 680 km from Delhi, Ayodhya is another popular pilgrimage destination where travellers can plan a short religious getaway focused on the city's major sites. The average budget for a short trip from Delhi ranges between Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000.

Mathura-Vrindavan: Located just 180 km from Delhi, travellers can combine Mathura and Vrindavan in the same trip, making it possible to visit multiple religious sites without planning separate journeys. The average budget for a trip from Delhi is around Rs 1,800–Rs 3,200.

Haridwar: Sitting around 220 km from Delhi, Haridwar is another destination that can be suitable for a short pilgrimage break, with excellent rail connectivity and several religious attractions within and around the city. The average budget for a getaway from Delhi is approximately Rs 2,000–Rs 3,500.

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A short pilgrimage trip can be planned within a limited budget depending on the destination, travel distance and booking time. Here is an illustrative example of how a budget of Rs 3,000–Rs 5,000 could be divided:

Train/Bus: Rs 800–Rs 1,500

Budget Stay: Rs 800–Rs 1,200

Food: Rs 500–Rs 800

Local Transport: Rs 300–Rs 500

Miscellaneous: Rs 300–Rs 500

Total: Rs 2,700–Rs 4,500

Why Short Pilgrimage Trips Work For Budget Travellers ?

The survey's finding that around 80% of trips lasted five days or less highlights how popular short domestic journeys are. For budget travellers, shorter trips can mean fewer nights in hotels, lower food expenses and less spending on local transportation. Travelling with another person can also make it easier to share certain expenses such as accommodation and local transport. For budget travellers, the trend also offers plenty of possibilities. Short itineraries, trains and buses, economical accommodation, local food and advance planning can help keep pilgrimage trips affordable. Whether you are travelling for faith, culture or simply looking for a short break, a well-planned domestic trip can offer the experience without putting excessive pressure on your travel budget.