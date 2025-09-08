Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nohkalikai Falls: The Heart Breaking Tale Behind India's Tallest Plunge Waterfall

Nohkalikai Falls: The Heart Breaking Tale Behind India's Tallest Plunge Waterfall

From panoramic viewpoints to challenging treks, Nohkalikai Falls in Meghalaya offers unforgettable experiences for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 08:21 AM (IST)
Perched in the misty hills of Meghalaya, Nohkalikai Falls stands tall as the highest plunge waterfall in India, dropping from a staggering height of 335 metres. Just a few kilometres away from Cherrapunjee, this natural wonder is famous not only for its breathtaking beauty but also for the tragic legend after which it is named. The falls continue to enthral thousands of visitors each year, combining the stunning landscape with a heart-wrenching story from Khasi folklore.

Beauty Of Nohkalikai Falls

Situated around 5 kilometres away from the main town of Cherrapunjee (Sohra), Nohkalikai Falls is among the most famous sites in Meghalaya. The waterfall plunges from a high cliff into a turquoise pool, surrounded by lush green hills and misty clouds that add to its magical charm.

With its lush greenery and mist-covered valleys winding behind from Shillong to Sohra, it's a prelude to the wonder itself. Tourists can enjoy a 360-degree panoramic view and take photographs near the falls' viewpoint.

Heartbreaking Legend Behind Nohkalikai Falls

Nohkalikai is the name of a dance, which means "Leap of Ka Likai", named after a Khasi tragic folktale. The tale speaks of a young girl named Likai from Rangjyrteh village. A widow with a little girl, she married again with the hope of giving her daughter a father. Likai was a porter by profession, who used to carry heavy iron loads to Shylet and spent the remaining time nursing her daughter.

Her new husband became jealous of the favours Likai lavished on her child. In a fit of jealousy, he committed an abhorrent act. When Likai was at work, he murdered the little girl, cooked her meat into a curry, and threw away the bones.

When Likai returned home late, tired and famished, she unknowingly consumed the meal that her husband had cooked. Later, while reaching for a betel nut from her kwai basket, she found her daughter's amputated finger. The realisation that she had consumed her own child was too much to bear. Likai, in pain, grabbed a hatchet, ran toward the cliff, and jumped off the edge into the pass. Since that day, the waterfall has carried her name as a chilling reminder of this story of tragedy.

A Blend Of Nature And Myth

Nohkalikai Falls is more than a natural attraction; it is where beauty and tragedy converge. The falls represent the stunning scenery Meghalaya is famous for, but its legend gives it depth and emotion as well. For nature enthusiasts, adventure sports enthusiasts, or individuals searching to bond with history in some way, Nohkalikai Falls is one of India's most interesting places to visit.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 08:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Meghalaya Nohkalikai Falls Story Behind Nohkalikai Falls India's Tallest Plunge Waterfall
