New Year 2026: Planning A January Break? 6 Perfect Getaways Near Delhi For Long Weekends

HomeLifestyleTravelNew Year 2026: Planning A January Break? 6 Perfect Getaways Near Delhi For Long Weekends

Planning a January 2026 getaway? Explore 6 stunning destinations near Delhi with travel tips, best experiences, and perfect long weekend ideas to start the year right.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 10:57 AM (IST)

January 2026 brings with it a rare combination of festivals, national holidays, and extended weekends, making it one of the most rewarding months of the year for short travel escapes. With New Year celebrations, Makar Sankranti, And Republic Day, all falling close, Delhiites are in for a treat when it comes to long weekend getaway opportunities. Whether you are craving snow-covered mountains, peaceful hill towns, royal palaces, or adventure filled valleys, the destinations around Delhi offer something magical for every kind of traveller. If you have been dreaming of pressuring pause, breathing in fresh winter air, and starting 2026 on a refreshing note, these six perfect getaways promise unforgettable memories and just the right dose of wanderlust.

ALSO READ: Long Weekends In January 2026: Full Holiday Calendar And Breaks To Plan Your New Year

1. Mussoorie

(Image Source: Twitter/@RokebyM)
Mussoorie becomes nothing short of enchanting in January, often dusted with fresh snowfall, and wrapped in crisp mountain air. Located around 290 km from Delhi, the drive taken roughly 7-8 hours, which makes it ideal for a relaxed long weekend plan. Visitors can stroll along Mall Road, sip hot chocolate at cosy cafes, ride the cable car to Gun Hill for a panoramic Himalayan view. and explore Kempty Falls in its serene winter mood. Planning your trip is simple, just leave Deli early morning, book a hillside hotel with heating, pack warm layers, and reserve at least two nights to enjoy the calm pace of this charming hill station. Adventure lovers can try paragliding or short nature treks, while couples often choose Mussoorie for its romantic winter ambience.

2. Rishikesh

(Image Source: Twitter/@TajRishikesh)
Just 240 km from Delhi and reachable in about 6 hours by road, Rishikesh offers the perfect January blend of spirituality, adventure and wellness. The weather is cool yet comfortable, making it ideal for riverside yoga, temple visits, and adrenaline-filled activities like river rafting, ziplining and bungee jumping. A well-planned weekend here can include a sunrise visit to Triveni Ghat, evening Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan, café hopping along Laxman Jhula, and adventure sports bookings in advance. Travellers should plan two nights minimum to balance exploration and relaxation, and January’s peaceful energy makes it especially refreshing.

3. Jaipur

(Image Dource: Pinterest/shivangiXD)
At just 280 km from Delhi and a 5–6 hour drive, Jaipur is a January favourite for history lovers and culture seekers. Winter transforms the Pink City into a festival of colours, heritage walks and food trails. Explore Amer Fort, City Palace, Hawa Mahal and Jantar Mantar without summer heat, indulge in Rajasthani cuisine, and enjoy bustling markets like Bapu Bazaar and Johari Bazaar. January is perfect for planning heritage hotels, rooftop dining, camel rides near Nahargarh Fort and attending cultural events. With careful planning, Jaipur becomes a regal long weekend escape that feels both vibrant and relaxing.

4. Lansdowne

(Image Source: Twitter/@biogeek7)
If you seek silence, misty mornings and unspoiled beauty, Lansdowne delivers. Only 260 km from Delhi and reachable within 6–7 hours, this lesser-known hill station offers snow-kissed landscapes, forest walks, boating at Bhulla Tal Lake, sunset views from Tip-in-Top and colonial-era charm. Planning a Lansdowne weekend involves booking a forest-facing resort, carrying warm clothing, and keeping the itinerary slow and soulful. With minimal crowds in January, it becomes the perfect digital detox destination for tired city souls.

5. Auli

(Image Source: Twitter/@ITBP_official)
For those craving snow adventures, Auli stands unmatched. Located about 500 km from Delhi, the journey takes 12–14 hours with a night halt recommended. January is peak snow season, ideal for skiing, snowboarding, ropeway rides and Himalayan sightseeing. Proper planning includes pre-booking ski sessions, choosing a stay near the slopes, arranging transport from Joshimath, and allowing at least three days to experience everything. Auli’s magical white landscape makes it one of the most visually stunning ways to welcome 2026.

6. Neemrana

(Image Source: Twitter/@mehtababd)
Only 120 km from Delhi and a smooth 2–3 hour drive, Neemrana is perfect for travellers short on time but big on experiences. The magnificent Neemrana Fort Palace offers heritage stays, zip-lining adventures, spa treatments and sunset views over the Aravallis. January weather makes fort exploration comfortable and romantic. Planning this trip is extremely effortless, just book a palace stay, arrive by afternoon, enjoy heritage tours, indulge in royal dining, and leave feeling completely refreshed

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Travel New Year 2026 January 2026 Holidays Long Weekend Trips
Opinion
