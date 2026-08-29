Mount Kailash Pilgrimage: Here's What To Know About The Sacred Site After Nepal-Tibet Floods

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devastating Nepal-China border floods left many pilgrims missing.

Mount Kailash, a sacred peak, revered by multiple faiths.

Devotees circle Kailash for spiritual purification, avoiding ascent.

Sadhguru's group among 178 Indians missing post-floods.

Devotees travelling to Mount Kailash were among those reported missing after devastating floods struck areas along the Nepal-China border. The disaster has drawn fresh attention to the remote Himalayan pilgrimage destination and its deep religious significance across several faiths.

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Why Is Mount Kailash Sacred?

Mount Kailash is a Himalayan peak in southwestern Tibet, close to the borders of Nepal and India. Rising to more than 6,400 metres (21,000 feet), it stands near Lake Manasarovar, a body of water with a long-standing place in Sanskrit religious and literary traditions.

The mountain is revered in Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and the Tibetan Bon tradition, with each faith attaching its own beliefs, legends and sacred history to Kailash.

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development says Hindus regard the mountain as the abode of Shiva, the god of destruction, and Parvati, the goddess associated with marriage, fertility and motherhood.

For followers of Tibet's Bon tradition, Mount Kailash is viewed as a centre of spiritual power and is linked to Tonpa Shenrab, regarded as the founder of the tradition.

Geographer Emily Yeh, a University of Colorado Boulder professor who has researched Tibet, wrote in 2017 that Kailash is also connected with the mythical Mount Meru, which Hindu and Buddhist cosmology describes as the centre of the world.

The wider region carries its own collection of legends. Shared Sacred Landscapes, published by ICIMOD in 2017, documents several such traditions.

One account centres on Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, who is said to have met villagers eager to undertake the pilgrimage to Mount Kailash. The story says Nanak taught them that pilgrimage was ultimately an inward spiritual journey.

Why Do Pilgrims Circle Mount Kailash?

Mount Kailash is not traditionally climbed by pilgrims. Instead, devotees complete a roughly 33-mile (53-kilometre) circuit around the mountain, a practice believed to bring spiritual purification.

India's government runs an official Kailash Manasarovar pilgrimage between June and August or September each year, with routes passing through Uttarakhand and Sikkim. Pilgrimages are also arranged through Nepal by private operators.

The circuit generally takes around three days. Hindu and Buddhist pilgrims usually travel clockwise, while followers of the Bon tradition move in the opposite direction.

Lake Manasarovar, located close to Kailash, is another important part of the pilgrimage. Some Hindu devotees bathe in its waters as part of a ritual of spiritual cleansing.

Yeh noted that Tibetan pilgrims also visit monasteries and other sacred places during the journey. Some touch prayer beads or their foreheads to locations believed to carry sacred imprints, while other practices are intended to reflect a pilgrim's merit, sins or fortune.

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Pilgrims Among Those Missing After Floods

The floods along the Nepal-China border have caused a growing number of deaths, with hundreds of people still reported missing in Nepal and China.

At least 178 Indians are among those missing, most of them believed to have been travelling on the pilgrimage. People from the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada are also among those reported missing.

Indian spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, widely known as Sadhguru, said in a post on X that 77 people travelling back from the mountain in groups organised by his Isha Foundation were at an immigration centre in Gyirong, Tibet, when the floods hit.

The disaster has therefore affected not only local communities but also pilgrims who had travelled thousands of kilometres to visit one of Asia's most revered religious sites.