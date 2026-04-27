Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mount Everest receives sarcastic one-star Google reviews.

Critics humorously rate the mountain like a hotel.

Reviews mock Everest's height and amenities.

Online culture turns iconic landmarks into targets.

Mount Everest looms over the Himalayas like a giant that everyone is supposed to love. For decades it has stood as a symbol of adventure, challenge, and human ambition. Yet, in today’s world of online reviews and social media trolling, even the tallest mountain on Earth has its critics. Surprisingly, some people have taken the time to write sarcastic, one‑star ratings for Everest as if it were just another hotel or restaurant.

Mount Everest Gets Bad Reviews On Google

Turns out Mount Everest actually has bad reviews on Google. Alongside the glowing praise and five‑star ratings, there are real one‑star and two‑star comments that mock the mountain itself. Whether posted as a joke, a prank, or simply for fun, these reviews are very much real. One anonymous reviewer wrote that Everest is “not high enough.” Another complained that it is “too high” and “doesn’t have any clubs.”

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A third review said, “It’s just a big, cold rock. Way too much effort. Don’t believe the hype.” Another traveller joked that they were unhappy with the breakfast options, saying they did not get what they usually like to eat on Mount Everest. Yet another review went even further, asking that the mountain “be made lower because their legs were too short.”

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Is MT Everest Reviews Even Real

These comments show how the internet delights in turning even the most sacred icons into targets of online mockery. No matter how famous or awe‑inspiring a place is, it seems no destination is safe from random, absurd criticism. In the end, the bizarre reviews of Mount Everest are less about the mountain and more about the way people now express humour, frustration, and irreverence online.