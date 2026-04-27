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HomeLifestyleTravelMount Everest Gets One-Star Reviews Online, Netizens Say 'Big Cold Rock With No Clubs, No Breakfast?'

Mount Everest Gets One-Star Reviews Online, Netizens Say 'Big Cold Rock With No Clubs, No Breakfast?'

Mount Everest faces joke Google reviews calling it “too high” or “not high enough.” Some mock its lack of clubs or breakfast, turning the world’s tallest peak into a target of online mockery.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mount Everest receives sarcastic one-star Google reviews.
  • Critics humorously rate the mountain like a hotel.
  • Reviews mock Everest's height and amenities.
  • Online culture turns iconic landmarks into targets.

Mount Everest looms over the Himalayas like a giant that everyone is supposed to love. For decades it has stood as a symbol of adventure, challenge, and human ambition. Yet, in today’s world of online reviews and social media trolling, even the tallest mountain on Earth has its critics. Surprisingly, some people have taken the time to write sarcastic, one‑star ratings for Everest as if it were just another hotel or restaurant. 

Mount Everest Gets Bad Reviews On Google

Turns out Mount Everest actually has bad reviews on Google. Alongside the glowing praise and five‑star ratings, there are real one‑star and two‑star comments that mock the mountain itself. Whether posted as a joke, a prank, or simply for fun, these reviews are very much real. One anonymous reviewer wrote that Everest is “not high enough.” Another complained that it is “too high” and “doesn’t have any clubs.” 

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A third review said, “It’s just a big, cold rock. Way too much effort. Don’t believe the hype.” Another traveller joked that they were unhappy with the breakfast options, saying they did not get what they usually like to eat on Mount Everest. Yet another review went even further, asking that the mountain “be made lower because their legs were too short.” 

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Is MT Everest Reviews Even Real 

These comments show how the internet delights in turning even the most sacred icons into targets of online mockery. No matter how famous or awe‑inspiring a place is, it seems no destination is safe from random, absurd criticism. In the end, the bizarre reviews of Mount Everest are less about the mountain and more about the way people now express humour, frustration, and irreverence online. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mount Everest receive bad reviews on Google?

Yes, Mount Everest has received sarcastic one-star and two-star reviews on Google, alongside positive ones.

Why do people leave bad reviews for Mount Everest?

These reviews appear to be posted as jokes or pranks, mocking the mountain in a humorous and irreverent way.

What kind of complaints are mentioned in the negative reviews?

Complaints include the mountain not being high enough, being too high and lacking clubs, being 'just a big, cold rock,' and issues with breakfast options.

What do the Mount Everest reviews reveal about online behavior?

They demonstrate how the internet can be used to mock even the most iconic landmarks, reflecting online humor and irreverence.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Himalayas Travel Online Trolling Mount Everest Google Reviews One‑star Ratings
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