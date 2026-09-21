Budget Traveller | KSRTC Lakshadweep, Hyderabad Tour Packages To Launch On September 22

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lakshadweep package covers islands, flight, meals, and activities.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is set to introduce its much-awaited Lakshadweep and Hyderabad tour packages on September 22. The launch will also bring new online ticket booking and waiting-list facilities for travellers using the corporation's Budget Tourism Cell.

Transport Minister C P John will inaugurate the initiatives at a function, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. The event will also include the felicitation of 10 travellers selected for the first Lakshadweep tour, along with awards for employees and units that recorded the best state-level performance in July and August.

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KSRTC Introduces Online Booking And Waiting List

Under the new software system, travellers will be able to book tickets online. KSRTC will also introduce a waiting-list facility modelled on the system used by the Indian Railways, giving passengers another option when seats are unavailable.

The corporation has also released details of its Hyderabad tour packages, with two options planned for travellers. The packages cover either three days and two nights or two days and one night.

The three-day itinerary starts at 3 pm on the first day, with the return journey scheduled for 10 am on the fourth day. Accommodation will be arranged on a triple-sharing basis, with three people staying in one room. Travellers will have to pay separately for charges related to depositing mobile phones, bags or footwear at tourist attractions.

Hyderabad Tour Covers Ramoji Film City, Charminar And More

The longer Hyderabad package includes visits to Ramoji Film City, Nehru Zoological Park, Birla Mandir, NTR Gardens, the Ambedkar Statue, Lumbini Park, Hussain Sagar, HITEC City, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, Chowmahalla Palace, Mecca Masjid and Charminar.

The shorter package includes Ramoji Film City, Golconda Fort, Salar Jung Museum, Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Lumbini Park, Hussain Sagar and Birla Mandir.

Accommodation, food and entry fees to tourist attractions are included in the Hyderabad packages.

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Lakshadweep Package Includes Agatti And Kalpitti

The Lakshadweep package begins with a flight from Kochi and covers Agatti and Kalpitti islands. Designed as a budget-friendly trip, the package spans three nights and four days.

Travellers can choose between homestay and resort accommodation. The package includes the Lakshadweep entry permit, airport transfers, twin-sharing accommodation, meals, Wi-Fi and insurance.

The itinerary also includes time to enjoy the beaches and sunsets at Agatti, along with a special boat trip to Kalpitti Island. Travellers can take part in activities such as snorkelling, glass-bottom boat rides and kayaking, while the itinerary also offers opportunities to spot dolphins and sea turtles.

Those opting for scuba diving will have to pay an additional Rs 4,000, while parasailing will cost an extra Rs 3,500. Travellers who require vegetarian meals must inform the organisers when making their booking.

The new packages are part of KSRTC's Budget Tourism Cell initiatives, with the online booking and waiting-list systems also set to become operational on September 22.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)