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English NewsLifestyleTravelJagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Special Train Services Announced For Devotees Travelling To Puri

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: Special Train Services Announced For Devotees Travelling To Puri

Rath Yatra 2026 Special Trains: Indian Railways announces special trains from Jagdalpur and Rayagada to Puri. Check routes, dates, timings and fares.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian Railways launches special trains for 2026 Rath Yatra.
  • Jagdalpur-Puri and Rayagada-Puri services connect southern regions.
  • Fares mirror regular services across various class options.
  • Railways enhances facilities, advises early booking for pilgrims.

As preparations begin for the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, thousands of devotees from across India are planning their pilgrimage to Odisha. To manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the festival, Indian Railways has announced special train services connecting key destinations with Puri. These additional trains aim to provide convenient travel options for pilgrims travelling from regions like Jagdalpur and Rayagada, ensuring a smoother journey during one of India's biggest religious celebrations.

Jagdalpur Puri Special Train Schedule

The East Coast Railway has announced special services between Jagdalpur and Puri for devotees travelling to witness the grand chariot festival.

Train No. 08553 Jagdalpur-Puri Special will operate on July 15 and July 23, 2026.

The train will depart from Jagdalpur at 6:00 AM and reach Puri at 1:40 AM the next day.

The return service, Train No. 08554 Puri-Jagdalpur Special, will leave Puri at 7:15 PM on July 16 and July 24, 2026, and arrive at Jagdalpur at 1:15 PM the following day.

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Jagdalpur Puri Special Route And Stoppages

The special train will provide connectivity through several important stations, allowing devotees from southern Odisha and nearby areas to reach Puri easily.

The major stoppages on the route include:

Jagdalpur → Koraput → Jeypore → Kotpad → Rayagada → Gunupur → Paralakhemundi → Palasa → Khurda Road → Puri

Passengers travelling from these regions will get an additional option besides existing railway services.

Rayagada Puri Special Train Details

Along with the Jagdalpur service, Indian Railways will also operate a Rayagada-Puri Special Train during the Rath Yatra period. The train will run on dates notified by the Railways and will halt at important stations on the route. Devotees from Rayagada and nearby districts will benefit from this additional connectivity. Passengers are advised to check the latest timetable, platform details and operational updates before starting their journey.

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Train Fare Details For Devotees

The fare for these special trains will depend on the class chosen by passengers and the distance travelled. The expected fare structure for the Jagdalpur–Puri route is similar to regular railway services:

  • General Second Class (Unreserved): Approximately Rs 250–Rs 350
  • Sleeper Class (SL): Approximately Rs 400–Rs 500
  • AC 3 Tier (3A): Approximately Rs 1,000–Rs 1,200
  • AC 2 Tier (2A): Approximately Rs 1,400–Rs 1,700

The final fare may vary depending on railway revisions, reservation charges, superfast charges and other applicable fees. Passengers should verify the exact fare while booking tickets through official railway platforms.

Railway Preparations For Rath Yatra 2026

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of India's largest religious gatherings, attracting devotees from across the country. To handle the increased passenger volume, Railways has strengthened crowd management arrangements at Puri Railway Station and introduced additional passenger facilities. A temporary holding area has also been planned to manage large crowds during peak hours.

Railway officials have advised passengers to plan their journey in advance, avoid last-minute bookings and follow announcements regarding train timings. With additional special trains, improved connectivity and enhanced passenger arrangements, Indian Railways aims to make the spiritual journey to Puri safer and more comfortable for devotees attending Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Indian Railways operating special trains for the Rath Yatra?

Indian Railways is introducing special train services to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, offering convenient travel options for pilgrims.

What are the scheduled dates for the Jagdalpur–Puri Special train?

Train No. 08553 Jagdalpur–Puri Special will operate on July 15 and July 23, 2026. The return service, Train No. 08554 Puri–Jagdalpur Special, will run on July 16 and July 24, 2026.

Which major stations does the Jagdalpur–Puri Special train stop at?

The special train will provide connectivity through major stoppages including Koraput, Jeypore, Rayagada, Gunupur, Palasa, and Khurda Road, allowing devotees from southern Odisha and nearby areas to reach Puri.

What is the estimated fare for these special trains?

Fares depend on class and distance. General Second Class is approximately ₹250–₹350, Sleeper Class ₹400–₹500, AC 3 Tier ₹1,000–₹1,200, and AC 2 Tier ₹1,400–₹1,700.

What preparations has Indian Railways made for Rath Yatra 2026?

Railways has strengthened crowd management, introduced additional passenger facilities, and planned a temporary holding area at Puri Railway Station to handle the increased passenger volume effectively.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Puri Rath Yatra Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 Special Trains To Puri
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