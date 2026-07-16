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As lakhs of devotees converge on Odisha's holy city of Puri for the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026, soaring accommodation costs have emerged as a major concern. Hotels and lodges across the city are either fully booked or charging exorbitant rates, with some rooms reportedly costing more than Rs50,000 per night. If you're planning to attend the grand festival on a budget, here's what you need to know before packing your bags.

Accommodation Costs Hit Record Highs

The world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra begins on Thursday, July 16, with the holy town of Puri echoing with chants of "Jai Jagannath." Lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad have gathered to witness the grand festival. While the spiritual fervour is at its peak, finding an affordable place to stay has become one of the biggest challenges for pilgrims this year. According to local reports, nearly 95 per cent of hotels, guest houses and lodges in Puri were fully booked almost six months in advance. As a result, last-minute visitors are struggling to secure accommodation, especially around Grand Road, the Jagannath Temple area and Puri Beach. The sharp rise in demand has pushed room tariffs to unprecedented levels. Budget rooms that usually cost between Rs1,500 and Rs3,000 per night are reportedly being offered for over Rs50,000. Premium rooms and properties overlooking the Rath Yatra route are commanding anywhere between Rs1 lakh and Rs1.5 lakh for a single night's stay, making them unaffordable for most pilgrims.

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Travellers Face Accommodation Challenges

The steep increase in hotel prices has disrupted the travel plans of many middle-class families and budget-conscious devotees. Unable to find affordable rooms, several pilgrims are relying on alternative arrangements or spending the night at railway stations, bus stands and other public places before participating in the Rath Yatra. Those planning a visit in the coming days are advised to explore accommodation options outside central Puri, compare prices through verified booking platforms and avoid paying inflated rates to unauthorised agents. Booking well in advance remains the most effective way to secure reasonably priced accommodation during major religious events.

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Administration Sets Up Temporary Facilities

To manage the massive influx of devotees, the Odisha government and the Puri district administration have strengthened arrangements across the city. Temporary tent cities have been established on the outskirts of Puri to accommodate thousands of pilgrims. These facilities include drinking water, sanitation services and other basic amenities. Authorities have also deployed special teams to monitor complaints related to overcharging and black marketing by hotels. Pilgrims facing accommodation-related issues have been urged to contact the official helpline for assistance. Security has been significantly enhanced for the festival, with more than 150 companies of security personnel deployed across Puri. CCTV cameras, drone surveillance and extensive crowd management measures have been put in place to ensure the Rath Yatra is conducted safely and smoothly.