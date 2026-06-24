Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IRCTC launches 11-day Bharat Gaurav Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadhish Yatra.

Tour includes five Jyotirlingas, Dwarkadhish, and Ellora Caves.

Pilgrimage runs July 11-21, 2026; fares begin ₹20,250.

Package includes rail, accommodation, meals, local transport, insurance.

Travellers seeking an affordable spiritual journey across some of India's most revered religious destinations now have a new option. IRCTC has announced a special Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train package that will take pilgrims on an 11-day yatra covering five prominent Jyotirlingas, the sacred Dwarkadhish Temple and the historic Ellora Caves.

The tour is scheduled to commence from Rewa on July 11, 2026 and conclude on July 21, 2026. Designed to offer a seamless pilgrimage experience, the package combines rail travel, accommodation, meals, local transport and travel insurance under a single itinerary.

A Spiritual Circuit Through Some Of India’s Most Sacred Destinations

The journey has been carefully planned to include several of western India's most significant religious and heritage sites. According to the itinerary, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train will reach Dwarka on July 13, where pilgrims will visit the revered Dwarkadhish Temple. The following day, travellers will be taken to Bet Dwarka and the Nageshwar Mahadev Temple.

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The train will then proceed to Somnath, giving devotees an opportunity to offer prayers at the renowned Somnath Jyotirlinga. From Gujarat, the pilgrimage moves into Maharashtra, where passengers will visit the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga near Pune and the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga in Nashik.

In the final leg of the tour, pilgrims will travel to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to seek blessings at the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. The itinerary also includes a visit to the world-famous Ellora Caves, a UNESCO-recognised heritage site celebrated for its remarkable rock-cut architecture and centuries-old artistic legacy.

Fares, Boarding Points And Onboard Facilities

IRCTC is offering the package across three travel classes to suit different budgets. The fare starts at Rs 20,250 per person in Sleeper Class, while passengers opting for 3AC accommodation will pay Rs 33,250 per person. The 2AC package is priced at Rs 44,000 per person.

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The train will originate from Rewa, with boarding facilities available at several stations en route, including Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Shujalpur and Ujjain. Return deboarding points will include Khandwa, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna and Rewa.

To ensure a comfortable travel experience, passengers will receive morning tea or coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout the journey. IRCTC will also provide one litre of Rail Neer drinking water per person each day. Local sightseeing and transfers will be arranged through dedicated buses, while tour escorts and security personnel will remain available throughout the trip to assist travellers.

However, certain expenses are not included in the package cost. Entry fees to monuments, special darshan tickets, camera charges, porter services, helicopter or palanquin facilities, personal expenses, medicines and laundry services will need to be paid for separately by passengers.

With a combination of spiritual significance, heritage exploration and inclusive travel arrangements, the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train aims to offer devotees a convenient and budget-friendly opportunity to undertake a memorable pilgrimage across some of India’s most cherished destinations.