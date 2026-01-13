Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeLifestyleTravelIndiGo Mega Sale: Flights Starting at Rs 1, International Tickets From Rs 4,499-Book Till Jan 16

IndiGo Mega Sale: Flights Starting at Rs 1, International Tickets From Rs 4,499-Book Till Jan 16

For travellers looking for extra comfort, Emergency XL seats on select domestic routes are being offered starting at Rs 500, according to reports.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 08:17 PM (IST)
IndiGo has rolled out a limited-period “Sale Into 2026”, offering sharply discounted fares on both domestic and international routes -a move likely to interest holiday planners and solo travellers looking to lock in cheaper trips early. The airline’s headline deals include domestic tickets starting at Rs 1,499 and international fares from Rs 4,499, along with discounts on add-on services such as baggage and seat selection. The offer is open for bookings until January 16, with travel valid between January 20 and April 30, subject to conditions.

Fares Start At Rs 1,499 In IndiGo Sale

As per the airline’s offer, domestic one-way tickets begin at Rs 1,499, while international sectors start at Rs 4,499. IndiGo’s premium IndiGoStretch category is also included for select domestic routes, with fares starting at Rs 9,999, according to the report.

The sale is time-bound and is being positioned as a New Year travel deal aimed at those planning leisure trips in early 2026.

Booking Window & Travel Dates

The booking window is open from January 13 to January 16. The tickets booked under this sale can be used for travel between January 20 and April 30. A key condition is that bookings must be made at least seven days before the date of travel. The fares are available across IndiGo’s booking channels.

Beyond discounted fares, IndiGo is also offering reduced prices on select ancillary services. According to the report, customers can get up to 70% off on chosen 6E add-ons, while pre-paid excess baggage is discounted by up to 50% and standard seat selection by up to 15%.

For travellers looking for extra comfort, Emergency XL seats on select domestic routes are being offered starting at Rs 500, the report said.

Rs 1 Token Fare For Infants

One of the standout offers in the sale is for families travelling with infants. Babies aged 0 to 24 months can fly on domestic routes on a Rs 1 token fare, but only if tickets are booked through IndiGo’s official website or app (direct channels).

Overall, the sale is positioned as a short, high-discount window for travellers hoping to plan early and save on both flight tickets and key add-ons.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 08:17 PM (IST)
Indigo Flights IndiGo Indigo Sale IndiGo Mega Sale
