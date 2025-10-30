Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelHalloween 2025: 8 Spookiest Travel Destinations Around The World

Halloween 2025: 8 Spookiest Travel Destinations Around The World

This Halloween 2025, explore the world’s most haunted travel destinations, from eerie castles and ghost towns to misty forests, for spine-chilling adventures and unforgettable supernatural thrills.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Halloween 2025 is here, and if you're craving more than just costumes and candy, it's time to actually have a look around the world's some of the most haunted places. From cursed castles to eerie ghost towns, these destinations promise an experience that’s both spine-tingling and fascinating. Perfect for thrill-seekers and paranormal enthusiasts, these spooky spots bring the legends of the supernatural to life, offering an unforgettable mix of history, mystery, and hair-raising adventure.

ALSO READ: Delhi Winter Market: 7 Best Places To Buy Affordable Woollen Clothes This Season

1. The Tower Of London, England

(Image Source: Twitter/@CulturalHerit10)
(Image Source: Twitter/@CulturalHerit10)

The Tower of London has been considered as one of the most haunted landmarks in Britain. This destination has seen centuries of executions, imprisonments, and betrayal. The spirits of Anne Boleyn and other ill-fated royals are said to still haunt its ancient stone walls. Visitors often report eerie sightings near the chapel and the Bloody Tower.

2. Aokigahara Forest, Japan

(Image Source: Twitter/@Historium)
(Image Source: Twitter/@Historium)

Known as the Sea of Trees, this forest at the base of Mount Fuji is infamous for its ghostly aura and tragic history. Locals believe it to be haunted by restless spirits called yurei. The thick trees and silence make it easy to lose your way, adding to its unnerving charm. Despite its reputation, it’s undeniably beautiful, with moss-covered roots and glimpses of Mount Fuji through the mist. Visit respectfully, as the forest holds deep spiritual and cultural significance in Japan.

3. Château De Brissac, France

(Image Source: Twitter/@veritebeaute)
(Image Source: Twitter/@veritebeaute)

France’s tallest castle is as beautiful as it is haunted. The “Green Lady,” said to be the ghost of Charlotte of France, roams the halls dressed in green, her moans echoing through the corridors. The castle’s Renaissance architecture and golden interiors create a striking contrast to its eerie legend. Visitors claim to feel sudden chills and hear whispers at night. It’s the perfect spot for history lovers seeking a dash of the paranormal.

4. The Stanley Hotel, USA

(Image Source: Twitter/@TheLifeOfLuxury)
(Image Source: Twitter/@TheLifeOfLuxury)

Located in Estes Park, Colorado, the Stanley Hotel inspired Stephen King’s The Shining, and it lives up to its ghostly reputation. Guests have reported hearing piano music with no one in sight, flickering lights, and children laughing in empty corridors. The hotel even offers night-time ghost tours for brave visitors. Whether you’re a fan of horror or just love eerie ambience, this destination blends luxury with supernatural mystery.

5. Bhangarh Fort, India

(Image Source: Twitter/@DiscoverAtoZ)
(Image Source: Twitter/@DiscoverAtoZ)

India’s most haunted fort, Bhangarh in Rajasthan, is shrouded in legend. Local folklore tells of a curse cast by a sorcerer, causing the entire town to fall into ruin. Entry after sunset is legally prohibited, adding to the mystique. The crumbling temples, deserted streets, and panoramic Aravalli backdrop make it both breathtaking and eerie. It’s a must-visit for adventure seekers who want to experience the thrill of the unknown.

6. Poveglia Island, Italy

(Image Source: Twitter/@TimelessTrvlr)
(Image Source: Twitter/@TimelessTrvlr)

Located just off the Venice's coast, Poveglia Island is one of the most haunted locations in the world. Once used as a quarantine site during the plague and later as a mental asylum, the island is now abandoned, but not silent. Locals swear they hear screams and see ghostly figures near the crumbling hospital buildings. Though closed to the public, private boat tours offer hauntingly close views. It’s a chilling reminder of Italy’s darker history.

7. Leap Castle, Ireland

(Image Source: Twitter/@GrveYrdPodcast)
(Image Source: Twitter/@GrveYrdPodcast)

Known as one of the world’s most haunted castles, Leap Castle’s bloody history dates back to the 15th century. The “Bloody Chapel” is said to be home to the restless spirit of a priest murdered by his brother. Guests report cold drafts, sudden noises, and the presence of the mysterious Elemental, a ghostly creature with a decaying face. The castle’s gothic atmosphere makes it a bucket-list destination for ghost hunters and history buffs alike.

8. Edinburgh Vaults, Scotland

(Image Source: Twitter/@LeeshaHannigan)
(Image Source: Twitter/@LeeshaHannigan)

Hidden beneath Edinburgh’s Old Town lies a labyrinth of vaults that once housed criminals, plague victims, and the poor. Today, these underground chambers are the centre of countless ghost stories. Visitors often describe hearing footsteps, whispers, and sudden drops in temperature. Halloween ghost tours here are some of the most terrifying in the world, offering an immersive dive into Scotland’s haunted history that’s not for the faint-hearted.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani specialises in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. When she is not at her desk, she can be found whipping up a delicious cake!
Read
Published at : 30 Oct 2025 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Halloween 2025 Haunted Destinations Spooky Travel Most Haunted Places In The World
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
World
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Cities
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
When Can Delhi Expect Next Cloud Seeding Attempt? IIT Kanpur Director Responds
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget